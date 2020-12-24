Five legal challenges filed by the government of Puerto Rico against the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) have been rejected by the federal judge that is overseeing the island’s bankruptcy proceedings.
The challenges concerned several medical-related laws as well as allocations on vacation and sick time for public employees. One of these challenged laws was one that gave incentives and tax credits for healthcare professionals. The Puerto Rico government's position has been that the FOMB did not have the right to reject these laws.
Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico rejected the central government’s arguments late Wednesday and barred it from implementing the aforementioned laws and allocations. The judge indicated that such laws were not proven to be “revenue neutral,” as required by the Puerto Rico government’s approved Fiscal Plan.
The FOMB said in a statement that Swain’s ruling indicated that the five laws were in violation of the federal Promesa law that governs the island’s bankruptcy proceedings.
“Promesa mandates that new laws must not impair or defeat the purposes of Promesa as determined by the Oversight Board and must not be significantly inconsistent with the Certified Fiscal Plan and the Certified Budget. Significantly, Judge Swain determined the burden is on the Government to provide a formal estimate explaining each new law’s impact and to respond to the Oversight Board’s notifications of any deficiencies,” said the FOMB.
“Judge Swain found the Oversight Board had justifiable concerns that the Government had not considered the impact of each new Act on the Commonwealth’s expenses and revenues. Judge Swain also determined the Government failed to comply with Promesa with respect to each new Act.,” the Oversight Board added.
