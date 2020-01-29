The good news for car dealers in Puerto Rico was that for the second year in a row, sales of new vehicles topped 100,000 in 2019. However, total sales reflected a drop of 1.2 percent when compared with the previous year.
There were 106,606 new car sales in Puerto Rico in 2019, compared with the 107,941 units sold in 2018, according to the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA by its Spanish acronym).
Retail sales to individuals remained steady at 88 percent of sales, with fleet sales representing the remaining 12 percent.
Consistent with trends in the mainland United States, there was another year of increases for SUV sales at 7.5 percent, while sales for midsize sedans continued to drop by a whopping 46 percent. Compact sedans also saw a big drop of 27 percent.
“We are pleased to have reached 100,000 units [sold] for the second consecutive year, exceeding our expectations at the beginning of the year. Since 2012-2013, we haven’t had two consecutive years exceeding that figure,” said Ricardo García, president of GUIA.
“However, the reality is there was a decline in 2018 and another [decline] is expected for 2020, so a year full of challenges is what awaits us. I am confident in the resiliency of the industry, and the usual support of government entities and financial institutions to continue facilitating the economic development of the country through an industry that impacts more than 30,000 jobs,” he said.
The car industry in Puerto Rico saw a slight drop in new car sales in Puerto Rico, with unforeseen events affecting the local economy: the $8.2 billion in federal disaster-recovery funds that remained stuck in Washington, D.C., and the massive protests in July that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, according to economist Gustavo Vélez.
In the new year, the recent earthquakes have already had an impact on car sales, especially in the southern region, near the epicenter of the seismic activities. Vélez said the affected municipalities in the south represent about 13 percent of new and used car sales in Puerto Rico. For 2020, it also remains to be seen how quickly—or not—the $8.2 billion in disaster aid would be released by the federal government, and whether the island’s emigration pattern continues.
The forecast for 2020 would be a further drop of 1.5 percent in new car sales, with expected sales of around 105,000 units.
The figures were released during a GUIA event in Isla Verde, which focused on the importance of mass media in advertisements for car dealers and brands.
Puerto Rico’s car trends mirror those of the mainland U.S. In 2019, new car sales in the U.S. topped 17.1 million, about 1.2 percent down compared with 2018, according to Automotive News. The downward trend reflects more people moving to urban areas, where a car may no longer be a necessity for transportation, as well as the popularity of ride sharing services. There is also the issue of rising car prices, due in part to the tariff wars between the U.S. and China.
Meanwhile, demand for SUVs continued to increase, while those for sedans dropped again. As a result, several car makers announced that some sedans will be phased out or discontinued in 2019, such as the Ford Fiesta and Taurus, the Chevrolet Cruze and Volt, and the beloved Volkswagen Beetle.
