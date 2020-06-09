To grow better and stronger, global tourism must balance the needs of the people, the planet and prosperity.
This is the message of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the new coronavirus age.
Dubbed the "One Planet Vision," the organization said responsible tourism recovery must include issues of sustainability.
“Sustainability must no longer be a niche part of tourism but must be the new norm for every part of our sector. This is one of the central elements of our Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism. It is in our hands to transform tourism and that emerging from COVID-19 becomes a turning point for sustainability,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.
At a time when governments and the private sector are embarking on the path to recovery, the time is right to keep advancing towards a more economically, social and environmentally sustainable tourism model.
The One Planet Vision for the Responsible Recovery of the Tourism Sector is structured around six lines of action to guide responsible tourism recovery for people, planet and prosperity, namely public health, social inclusion, biodiversity conservation, climate action, circular economy and governance and finance.
Several private sector companies have started their own initiatives.
Sabina Fluxà, vice chairman and CEO Iberostar Group , an international hotel and resort company, stressed that “ it is imperative to keep focused on creating a more responsible and fair way to travel”, adding that “Iberostar has responded by integrating sustainability in elevated safety protocols and further committing to our circular economy policies to ensure any new waste is managed properly.”
According to Delphine King, executive director of The Long Run, an international community of nature-based tourism businesses, “Our members collectively conserve over 20 million acres of fragile ecosystems, and none of this work has stopped despite the pandemic and tourism’s pause, demonstrating where priorities lie.”
