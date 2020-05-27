Gov. Wanda Vazquez’s announcement that more economic sectors would open up, starting May 26, was welcome news for the business community, as a recent survey showed that some 60 percent of small businesses have had to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is a balance between human life, economic development and job creation. This is just the beginning. We have to learn to live with this new reality,” said Adolfo González, president of the Shopping Centers Association.
He said shopping malls have already developed protocols on social distancing and the use of masks, to ensure a successful reopening.
“Our industry has an impact on the economy of $10 billion annually and represents 130,000 jobs. We are still quantifying losses from shopping centers, but wage losses until May 25 amount to $431 million in direct and indirect [jobs], and $270 million in revenue losses for the Treasury from tax collections,” he added.
The restaurant industry is also looking forward to reopening more fully, although many establishments will close for good, according to Ramón Leal, a former president of the Restaurants Association.
About 23 percent of the 4,000 restaurants in Puerto Rico will opt to remain closed despite government permission to reopen, he indicated.
“This is a good start that will allow us to give confidence to our employees and diners and gradually increase our operational capacity to recover the sector,” he said.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the governor has announced a near-total reopening of the island’s social and economic sectors, which will allow restricted operations for shopping centers, restaurants, beauty salons, barbershops and churches. Retail establishments can reopen at 50 percent capacity and restaurants at 25 percent, with safety protocols in place.
Survey Results Show the Private Sector’s Pain
The survey, by Colmena66, of 625 of small and mid-size businesses around the island found that nearly 400 were forced to close temporarily after the lockdown that began in mid-March, while slightly more than 100 were only partially opened.
An estimated 51 percent said they have had to forego paying some company debts, 32 percent had to reduce employee hours or staff numbers, and 30 percent were still evaluating their options to keep the businesses going.
The businesses that were surveyed include professional services firms, retail establishments, restaurants and hotels, and agriculture businesses. The overwhelming majority were microbusinesses of no more than five people; another 13 percent had six to 10 employees. The businesses surveyed are located in 72 of the island’s 78 municipalities.
Among other data findings of the survey, Colmena66 highlighted the following as the most revealing: 86 percent of those surveyed do not have a contingency fund for unforeseen situations; 61 percent said their company could only stay open one month with the capital they currently have available; and 52 percent said they would need between $1,000 and $10,000 to resume operations. In addition, 76 percent said they needed help creating a risk mitigation plan for COVID-19, compared to 67 percent who expressed the same sentiment after the January earthquakes.
The survey, which began on March 20 and continued for five weeks, does not include information on whether these businesses applied for the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program to help with the coronavirus crisis, and if so, if they were approved.
Colmena66 is a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. “Colmena66 has dedicated its efforts in helping over 6,800 entrepreneurs and business owners to start and grow their businesses, connecting them with the right resources at the right time. The experience of Hurricane Maria has allowed us to develop a proven formula to help entrepreneurs during disasters,” said Denisse Rodriguez Colón, executive director of Colmena66.
“Usually, these entrepreneurs feel alone and overwhelmed with many questions, and in our Resource Network they can find the support and reliable tools they need to keep moving forward,” she added.
