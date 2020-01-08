The executive vice president of Sun West Mortgage, Luis Raúl Padilla Alemañy, is not your average banker. He’s warm and engaging. Doesn’t like the stiffness of suits or ties. Prefers, instead, to walk around the office in jeans and a short-sleeve shirt. Aside from the computer screen crowded with numbers and the folders on the desk, his working space displays family photos, crafts, art and some sports collectibles.
Padilla also discusses the dull nitty-gritty of the mortgage business with the same passion a writer describes the characters in a new novel.
But don’t be fooled by the charm. He’s dead serious about transforming the mortgage business and turning Puerto Rico into a talent pool for the industry.
So far, the man who wanted to be a doctor, like his dad, but along the way discovered the thrill of closing a deal, has done well. He leads one of the fastest-growing mortgage institutions on the island. Sun West, a mortgage institution founded in California four decades ago by real state agent Hari Agarwal, opened in 2011 with 23 employees and one office at Metro Office Park in Guaynabo. Eight years later, the company employs 125 workers and has four branches aside from the main headquarters at the Maramar Building in Guaynabo.
The operation extends beyond the boundaries of the island. A team of local engineers developed the software the company uses to provide services online to clients in Puerto Rico and the U.S. From a call center in Guaynabo, Sun West Financial employees answer questions from borrowers on the mainland and the commonwealth, and resolve other banking matters.
Sitting in his office in Guaynabo, Padilla chatted with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL about the challenges of doing business here and initiatives in the pipeline. Unlike other businessmen, who tiptoe around hard questions, the banker spoke without qualms about the pitfalls of Acts 20 and 22.
“Many mortgage banks in the states don’t want to come because they don’t understand the system... but the real problem is the absence of data,” Padilla noted. “If you are an investor and you want to invest, there isn’t data available to determine how many units or households are in P.R. The lack of statistics is incredible.”
It doesn’t help matters that for some purposes -such as taxes and some banking services- the island is treated as a foreign jurisdiction.
“But Pavan (Hari Agarwal’s son) saw an opportunity because P.R. has a very peculiar situation. The culture here is more focused on ownership of property rather than rentals,” Padilla indicated.
Since Sun West concentrates on mortgages, it works closely with developers and real estate agents. The number of refinance loans is low due to the high cost of the transaction in comparison to the U.S.
“When former Gov. Luis Fortuño extended Act 20 and 22 to include financial services, it opened the door for the expansion of Sun West in Puerto Rico as a real Act 22 company,” Padilla pointed out.
“The problem with Acts 20 and 22 was that many investors were moving to the island and would not create many jobs. We have over 125 employees and we’re looking to add 50 more. I feel super proud because we are actually moving the economy. We are investing in our people, creating jobs, supporting families, in addition to the charity work we do.”
Padilla doesn’t agree with critics who have called for a repeal of the law that offers exemptions on capital gain taxes to entrepreneurs that become permanent residents of Puerto Rico. For him, the regulation fails when it treats all grantees equally regardless of their commitment to creating jobs.
“It’s not the worse law. In my opinion, it was not implemented as it should be... If you move to P.R. and you hire a gardener, a pool cleaner and a cleaning lady that’s not the purpose of the law,” he insisted.
While Padilla recognized the challenges of doing business on the island, he highlighted an attribute that sets the country apart: its human capital.
“P.R. has the most impressive computer engineers and web developers that we have seen... In the last three years, our team of 12 engineers created the platforms and the intellectual property used by Sun West in the 48 states where it operates. We have evolved from only a bank to a technology company that sells loans,” he said while tossing the idea of creating a Coquí (a singing frog native to Puerto Rico) Valley similar to Silicon Valley in California.
The two websites that facilitate the lending process are lowratespr.com, which can issue a loan preapproval in 10 minutes, and seemyloanstatus.com, the only platform on the island where a borrower uploads documents and tracks the mortgage procedure.
“If you look at the portfolios in P.R., Sun West manages over $20 billion in servicing so that gives us a lot of leverage. But the most important thing is that our low delinquency rate. The delinquency in mortgages nationwide is around 5 percent, at Sun West it’s 2.5 percent,” Padilla indicated.
“Here the delinquency rate averages 12 or 13 percent, but at Sun West it’s 1.75 percent. That has to do with three factors. We do great underwriting. We have great technology and servicing. You can pay online, by phone. We give all the tools to the borrower so he doesn’t pay late; and we care. We don’t just lend money, we want to make sure that you enjoy your property.”
To ensure Sun West’s expansion plan, which includes broadening the exportation of financial services and opening two business centers in Mayagüez and Manatí along the way, the mortgage institution will provide 50 scholarships for men and women interested in taking the federal bar exam required for all loan originators that work at non-depositary institutions with a commitment to hire them if they pass the test. People interested can send their resumé to red@swmc.com. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 10.
“Instead of cannibalizing with other banks and stealing their employees, I am going to invest in the new breed of loan originators because there is a beautiful future here. I believe that in the next five years there is going to be a good sustained business in new development and resales. That is where the trend is going,” Padilla insisted.
“I believe in providing the tools, investing in human power and technology because if you only invest in technology you miss the human side and, for me, it becomes a nonoperational business,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.