As part of "The BLUEtide Initiative," one of eight strategic initiatives of Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria Disaster and Economic Recovery Plan, the Puerto Rican non-profit organization Bluetide Puerto Rico, backed by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), invites entrepreneurs from all industries to turn to the Blue Economy as an opportunity for economic growth.
This refers to local or recreational fishing, and other maritime opportunities such as transportation and shipping, technology, habitat restoration, hospitality, recreation and tourism, retail trade, the needle industry, insurance industry, mechanics and engineers, coastal resilience, coastal and beach cleanup, and companies involved in creating energy through ocean resources.
To help companies better understand the Blue Economy and how they can benefit, the entity has organized the Bluetide Caribbean Summit 2021, the first global summit dedicated to the private sector regarding the Blue Economy of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean to be held this coming Aug. 4, 5 and 6 at the El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo.
"Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have a unique opportunity to lead eco-responsible business innovations in the international market, export services, technology, products and knowledge in Blue Economy Solutions for the world," said Juan Bauza, Economic Development Representative for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration.
The Bluetide Caribbean Summit will feature more than 35 participants from the private and government sectors who will share their knowledge to help strengthen the marine and maritime activities of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The event will feature talks, work sessions and workshops. "What makes this summit unique is that it is completely focused on opportunities for the private sector and companies of all types and levels of capacity. It is not addressed to only to researchers or academics, as ocean conferences usually are,” explained Bauzá.
Entrepreneurs, investors and professionals from various sectors who wish to attend the conference can log on to BluetideCaribbeanSummit.com, where they will find the agenda with the topics, the speakers and the registration link.
