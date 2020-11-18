Subway Restaurants continues to innovate and expand in Puerto Rico. The company’s latest project entails opening so-called mega restaurants, established with allies such as Acai Express, Mama DeLuca’s pizzeria and Red Mango.
As part of the new concept, the new restaurants will provide customers with options from these chains, providing them with convenience and varied dining options. One venue has already opened in Arecibo and another two should be open by the end of the year in Carolina and Bayamón.
The investment for each new mega restaurant is around $1 million, with the creation of 10-20 new jobs, according to Rosa Rodríguez, business director for Subway.
The company is planning to open another six of these venues in 2021, but their planned locations have not been announced yet.
Meanwhile, Subway is also planning to revamp another 10-15 restaurants islandwide, at a cost of $50,000 to $80,000 each.
“We decided to expand the offerings of our stores and forge partnerships so that consumers can have different options in a single establishment. This new concept allows us to offer a variety of excellent food and increase business opportunities for our franchisees,” she added.
In addition to the new concept restaurants, Subway has expanded its offerings by including pasta in most of its restaurants; this being another display of innovation by renewing all traditional food stations and adding burners so that consumers can observe the pasta cooking process. Adding a pasta station to a franchise entails an investment of roughly $10,000.
Another collaborative effort is with the local Cidrines company. Subway now offers “quesitos” (cheese-filled pastries) made by Cidrines, at their franchises on the island.
Health and Safety First
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Subway increased its health protocols to ensure that its restaurants are safer for both clients and employees. Dubbed the S.A.F.E. food safety program, the health protocols include:
• Strict and improved hand-washing and sanitation systems: Employees wash and sanitize their hands frequently, using warm water, antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer, meeting or exceeding global standards for food service personnel.
• Food processing: All products are thoroughly washed and processed using sterile gloves.
• New certification of workers in food safety: Employees were trained and certified in food safety, hygiene, and sanitation, with a special focus on precautions for COVID-19.
• Social distancing practices: New zoning in restaurants and informative stickers on the floor help keep customers and collaborators two meters apart during their interactions.
• Contactless payments: Credit/debit terminals, as well as their keyboards, are constantly being sanitized to protect customers and employees.
• Safety in the restaurant: High-traffic areas and surfaces, such as bathrooms and doors, are disinfected every hour.
“Our key to success and sustaining ourselves in these 35 years [on the island] is always seeking alternatives to satisfy the needs of the Puerto Rican consumer. We have a commitment to keep innovating and bringing new options for food and business; we cannot remain stagnant. Moreover, we do not skimp on training our employees to have rigorous health processes and ensure the safety of all those who visit us,” said José Vázquez, VP of Subway in Puerto Rico.
Subway currently has 167 establishments islandwide, of which 83 have drive-through services. The chain sells roughly 2,000 units per hour in its restaurants and contributed approximately $95 million in sales to the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.