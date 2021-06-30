Industry leaders warned that the ground freight rates proposed by the Bureau of Transportation and Other Public Services of Puerto Rico (NTSP by its Spanish initials), would adversely impact the ease of doing business on the island and increase the prices paid by consumers.

Specifically, the proposed increase over the presently regulated rates would be 35 percent, while the estimated impact of the rates proposed by the NTSP for long-term contracts is 21 percent. In other words, truckers working with long-term contracts would receive 21 percent in additional revenue, while companies’ expenses for these services would rise by the same percentage.

The NTSP issued Circular Memo 35-2020 to establish minimum rates and oversee the presently unregulated market segment of long-term contracts. This, the Bureau argued, would ensure the livelihoods of truck drivers and personnel involved in ground transportation.

“The rates regulated by the NTSP represent the earnings of the carrier for the transportation service that they perform in favor of a private entity... In short, the rates guarantee a type of minimum salary/income that the carrier receives for their services, and this rate is totally unrelated to the income or expenses received or made by the NTSP or the government of Puerto Rico,” the memo states.

However, a study commissioned by the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by Spanish acronym) to Advantage Business Consulting concluded that incorporating this proposal would cost consumers millions of dollars annually.

“The proposal represents the equivalent of a 21 percent tax on trucking services, which represents an additional cost of $45 million a year from households and businesses, and increasing the profits of trucking companies by 549 percent, generating an immediate loss to society of approximately $2.4 million annually (deadweight loss), and a much larger long-term loss to society as the proposed rates reduce the job creation prospects of the manufacturing and retailing sectors,” the study reads.

Another issue is that the memo does not specify how the metrics will be applied. For instance, it is unclear whether a truck that has to do multiple stops would have the rates applied for each stop or for the total distance.

“If all the deliveries are paid using the NTSP proposed rates and San Juan as the starting point, the freight rate increase would be over 40 percent, profits by the truckers would be huge and the NTSP proposal would amount to a tax of close to $100 million a year,” the study explains, adding that “another problem with the proposed rates is that it assumes that every shipment that a truck carries is full. If a shipment is less than a truckload, then the rates become much more costly relative to the quantity and it would be inefficient to transport.”

The NTSP is applying the rates while the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) issued a letter last April that agreed for the freight rates to remain in place while the entity examines the regulatory framework of the land transport sector, on the condition that truck drivers do not go on strikes that could jeopardize business operations.

Meanwhile, the Broad Front of Puerto Rico Truckers (FAC by its Spanish acronym) denounced that the Oversight Board and some private organizations want this system to be eliminated to create a “monopoly” that would allow them to control transportation costs without considering carriers. As such, its members warned that they would go on strike if the regulations are lifted. “The day that the [FOMB] ratifies that they go against our rate system, the next day we are on the street,” said Edwin Marrero, coordinator of Public Relations for the FAC.

Rising Food Costs

The president of the NTSP, Jaime Lafuente, defended the provisions contained in the memo, noting that the rates for regulated segments hadn’t been revised since 2005, while the proposed 35 percent accounts for inflation. “This does not mean that a 35 percent increase is applied to the cost of food, but to the transport. This represents an increase of half a penny for a three-pound package of rice. The same would happen with a can of soda or beer, where the increase does not reach a penny,” he affirmed.

However, Manuel Reyes, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym), assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the arbitrary imposition of freight rates would indeed affect the prices that consumers pay.

“At the end of the day, the consumer is the one who is going to pay for this. It is not that the merchandise will not arrive; it will simply reach costs that will affect the consumer’s pocket and affect the country’s competitiveness,” Reyes said. “The only thing supermarkets do is collect the costs of all the previous links in a very long chain. Each link adds costs that add up and reach the supermarket. The supermarket has to earn a profit and that is what the consumer pays.”

Moreover, Acdet President Iván Báez, who is also the corporate director for Walmart Puerto Rico, acknowledged that these stores are already experiencing a shortage of certain items, such as cooking oil, which he partially attributed to the truckers’ strikes.

Likewise, Reyes added that the rates themselves do not necessarily impact food security, but concurred that the strikes do have that effect. “What does put [food security] at risk are the threats from these groups that have threatened to stop the country and stop the distribution of food. That is very dangerous, especially in hurricane season and it should not be allowed - it is practically terrorism. They are playing with the island’s food security,” he opined.

Call for Deregulation

As local circles discuss adding more regulations to land freights, the U.S. mainland has successfully transformed its transportation services after deregulating the market in 1980 with the Staggers Rail Act, even leading to the development of more eco-conscious solutions. With this law, the Carter administration democratized both air and freight transportation, effectively allowing the free market to take over.

“Everyone has different circumstances in a market and trying to establish more regulation by the government seems to be contrary to the dynamics and what has been learned through history in free market systems. In the worst moment of public interventionism, the rates of the contract carriers were never regulated, but now that all the systems are moving towards deregulation and free competition, [the NTSP] suddenly want to intervene,” Reyes affirmed. He underscored that a regulated freight rate system impacts Puerto Rico’s competitiveness and, ultimately, the ease of doing business on the island.

Furthermore, the Certified Fiscal Plan presented in April 2021 states as one of its goals the deregulation of freight transportation, noting that “similar to the impact of federal deregulation, the deregulation of land freights in Puerto Rico would likely reduce transportation costs for the Puerto Rican business community and ultimately, for consumers.”

Bureau Stands its Ground

Throughout the study, Advantage underscored that the rates proposed by the NTSP are arbitrary and not based on data-driven analysis. “The NTSP did not carry out a financial analysis of the trucking industry. It is impossible to set up rates that are fair and reasonable unless this type of analysis is conducted,” the company wrote.

Despite this, Lafuente said that the rate hike was challenged before the Supreme Court but he emphasized that until there is a contrary ruling issued by the judicial body, the increase prevails. “What happens is that the distributors are opposed to recognizing the increase, but because this is a country of law and order, the increase is going to be enforced in some way,” he stated.

