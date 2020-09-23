The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated ongoing trends in the telecom market in Puerto Rico, according to a study by Abexus.
“The pandemic has changed the way we live, work, study, buy, our social lives…,” said Felipe Cabrera, VP and director of Strategy at Wunderman Thompson Puerto Rico. For example, with more people working and studying at home, the load shift for the high telecom demand has moved from the office to the home.
The figures show that households continued to limit their use of landline phones, mainly due to a preference for mobile service. There are almost 3.4 million active mobile phones in Puerto Rico vis-à-vis 687,000 active landlines, most of which are with businesses. The 3.4 million active mobile phones is actually higher than the island’s population of 3.1 million people.
Mobile service subscription continues to increase in terms of broadband penetration via smartphones technology. During 2019, the total number of home broadband subscriptions totaled 610,000 while mobile broadband represents almost 3.2 million active users.
“Mobile is for the People, but Broadband is Exclusive,” says the report, which was commissioned by Wunderman Thompson. Mobile internet users have risen exponentially in Puerto Rico, while home internet users have maintained relatively low. This is the case even though there could be multiple mobile users within a single household, mobile users are almost two times bigger than home internet subscriptions. Primarily, households with higher incomes are the ones who can afford both home and mobile broadband services.
However, mobile coverage is not equally distributed around the island. “The coverage by mobile providers is highly unequal. Some providers have limited coverage within the island’s central region,” says the study, alluding to income disparities among local residents.
Puerto Rican households spent an average of $48 per month on their home broadband services, very similar to what mainland U.S. residents pay ($50). Consequently, Puerto Rican households spent more per month on mobile communications than on Internet services, television and landline services.
In fact, mobile broadband prices in Puerto Rico are higher than prices in the U.S. (in aggregate). Yet, Puerto Rico’s median household income is less than a third of the household income of the U.S. “Given that 45 percent of the Puerto Rican population falls under the poverty line, locals are destining a large share of their household income to telecom. Thus, like energy bills, telecom related expenses could be viewed as a utility,” says the study.
The way the market has coped with this reality is reflected in the increased tendency for prepaid services. In fact, the study reports that the number of prepaid plans increased from 443,261 in 2009 to over 1 million in 2019, representing a 47 percent increase. Meanwhile, the number of contract subscriptions have remained steady at between 2.2 million and 2.4 million for the same period.
The new normal, and in particular those with limited incomes, coupled with the uncertainty, higher e-commerce sales, higher number of government services provided online, among others, will increase the dependence on telecom services, and thus, consumers will be more “cautious” in the selection of their provider, according to the study.
“Both consumer fixed services and mobile services will benefit from telecom plans which are able to combine ancillary services within a single bill. That is, traditional telecom providers will need to collaborate with streaming services, and other digital services,” says the report.
