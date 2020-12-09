While it is understandable that consumer confidence may be shaken this holiday season, many people are seeing Christmas as a time to celebrate, give thanks and relax after a stressful year.
The COVID Grinch has certainly not stolen Christmas.
Sonia Pérez, of San Juan, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that several family members in New York have cancelled their plans to visit Puerto Rico this Christmas. As a result, her extended family has cancelled their usual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations, with each family celebrating in their respective homes.
“I usually spend $500 to $600 a year as part of my contributions to the celebrations,” she said, in terms of buying food, alcoholic beverages and various presents.
This year, she will be spending much less and is looking at various sales to save money. She is also looking to buy at locally owned stores to help small businesses in these tough times. “I am only buying a few presents, but looking at arts and crafts from Puerto Rico. I also want to treat myself to something nice, like a good handbag. I deserve it, after this year,” she said.
For Brenda Ortiz, also of San Juan, a trip to Houston has been cancelled because of COVID. “That means we won’t be spending $1,500 in terms of our Christmas trip. I want to save some of that money, but I also want to spend it on more presents for my family here. Everyone needs to celebrate this year. You can see it on everyone’s faces,” she said.
Like Pérez, she is also looking at sales but is more focused on online deals. “I am focused on the young children and teenagers in the family. You have to buy presents for them,” she said.
An anomaly may be a Condado resident who told your correspondent that she is spending more money this Christmas. “We really wanted to go to Europe this Christmas, but what’s the point? There are lockdowns everywhere,” she said.
Undaunted, she said she plans to use the money that would have been spent on the holiday trip to treat herself, her husband and family members. “I want to celebrate. I can’t wait for 2021. I am buying jewelry and nice clothes for myself, and tech toys for my husband, our [adult] children and grandchildren,” she said.
Still, she noted that she is looking at sales and wants to buy from local boutiques to help the economy.
These San Juan residents are not alone, as studies show that holiday shoppers are more conscious this year.
Puerto Rico: Santa’s List
The results of Santa’s List 2020, the fifth edition of the annual holiday shopping survey by Arteaga & Arteaga, revealed a 13 percent drop in Christmas shopping intent compared to 2019.
The pandemic impacted general Christmas shopping intent among local consumers and also affected retail sales by 11.4 percent during the first six months of the year. However, the drop in shopping intent does not mean that consumers won’t shop this year; rather, they will focus on finding unique presents for their loved ones. In fact, presents were the only type of holiday shopping in which consumers displayed greater shopping intent than in 2019.
The survey showed that consumers are more demanding this year. Whether it’s in brick-and-mortar stores or online, consumers seek value. In fact, 91 percent of those surveyed said that they intend to buy gifts or products only if these items are on sale.
Despite a drop between 7 percent to 10 percent in shopping intent on other item categories, consumers will keep looking for good offers for the family, home décor, clothing, food and drinks for the upcoming festivities.
Shopping centers, discount and department stores are still the preferred establishments for holiday shopping, according to Santa’s List 2020. However, this year the study confirmed a growing popularity among local stores. With 11 percent, these stores represent the highest percentage in terms of where consumers will go for their Christmas spending.
“Although it’s been an unusual year, I am optimistic for the holiday season this year. We have incorporated the best health and safety protocols to protect our employees and clients during the holiday season and the entire year. Stores have worked ardently to offer the most complete combination of products to satisfy budget needs and help clients throughout their shopping season,” said Martha Hermilla, senior Marketing director at Centros Comerciales RVI.
Children were prioritized in the survey, with 47 percent of consumers stating that they will buy gifts for the young ones, but these items will be less expensive. Presents for extended family will drop by 29 percent, while gifts for friends will decrease by 36 percent.
Meaningful presents will be very popular this year. For example, car accessories certificates, oil and filter change certificates, baskets with healthy products, books by local writers, handicrafts and music from emerging artists are some of the top gifts listed on Santa’s List 2020.
About 66 percent of participants said they would continue shopping online. Moreover, 13 percent of buyers said they would carry out their Christmas shopping online. This is reflective of the general increase in online stores and apps, which have seen increases of 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
Nationwide Mastercard Survey
Around 78 percent of Americans will choose to shop local this year, while most people (73 percent) would give up their gifts altogether to spend face-to-face time with friends and family this holiday season. Additional insights from the new Mastercard study show:
• Consumers See the Holidays as a Reprieve: 55 percent of consumers see the holidays as a time to celebrate and unwind after a stressful year, and 71 percent are looking forward to an overall slower-paced holiday season. More than half (58 percent) say they are less stressed about shopping compared to years past and are leaning into the unique holiday season by updating old traditions (51 percent), embracing virtual celebrations (29 percent), planning contactless gift exchanges (23 percent), and more.
• Decking the Digital Halls with Touchless Payments: Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed plan to shop in stores that have contactless payments options. Additionally, shoppers are prioritizing gift cards and mobile payments options, with 64 percent noting that they are actively trying to not give cash as a gift this year. Further, 52 percent of respondents said they are planning to ship more gifts to their loved ones homes this year to avoid person-to person contact.
• ‘Tis the Season to Spend on Friends and Family: 59 percent say that they will likely spend the same or more money on holiday shopping this year compared to last, while just under half (43 percent) note having more to spend on holiday gifts because they haven’t spent as much as usual over the course of 2020. Some shoppers are looking for a morale boost – saying that they are hoping to cheer up family and friends (43 percent) and get in the holiday spirit by shopping (40 percent).
• It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – to Add to Cart: 82 percent say they are likely to shop online this year, with 55 percent expecting to complete most of their shopping online. While 88 percent of those cutting back on in-store shopping say they will miss elements of that experience, such as the holiday music and the ability to touch and feel items before purchasing, the benefits of staying home outweigh the cons – such as waiting in lines (74 percent) and finding parking (56 percent).
The results are from a nationwide survey of 2,017 people, conducted by The Harris Poll.
“While the holidays may look different this year, one thing is clear – Americans are shopping with a different perspective,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard. “Whether they’re tapping their cards in store or leveraging Click to Pay online, consumers have embraced digital payments more rapidly than ever before, given the enhanced relevance to their daily lives.”
