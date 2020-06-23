The 65th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) was just held virtually, with the UN body meeting with tourism members from the Caribbean and the rest of the Americas.
The focus, not surprisingly, was how the tourism industry in these regions can bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the Caribbean particularly hard, as many island jurisdictions are highly dependent on the visitor economy.
Besides COVID-19, discussions also focused on plans for sustainable recovery and future resilience, with an emphasis on the potential of digitization and new ideas and in boosting investment in green business models.
“The temporary suspension of tourism has had a significant impact on the Americas. This meeting showed the shared determination to grow back stronger and better once the conditions allow. Sustainability and innovation will be at the heart of tourism’s recovery, both in the Americas and in every other global region," said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.
"The sector’s return to growth will be a lifeline for many millions of people across the Americas while also helping protect and promote the region’s many cultures and natural heritage,” he added.
The Caribbean region has lost over $6 billion in tourism revenue since the pandemic began in March, according to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). At least 1 million tourism jobs have been lost, at least temporarily, he added.
Many Caribbean destinations, such as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, are now reopening for tourism, with safety protocols in place.
Strong Partnerships for Innovative and Sustainable Tourism
Reflecting the dynamic nature of tourism and the sector’s ability to adapt, a joint collaboration between UNWTO and the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB) was unveiled, designed to promote digital transformation and positive change. The “Beyond Tourism Innovation Challenge”, will identify the best new ideas for the disruption of tourism, with a focus on sustainability and creating opportunities for all.
The meeting of the Commission for the Americas also saw a presentation of UNWTO’s joint project with the IFC (International Finance Corporation). The “Green Investments for Sustainable Tourism” initiative is designed to promote more investment in the greening of the sector, with a special emphasis on hospitality and on small-and-medium-sized businesses.
