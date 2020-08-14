PRISA Group, the developer and owner of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Puerto Rico, among other tourism projects, announced today that, effective October 1, 2020, the strategic union with International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE) will be formalized to operate this hotel portfolio.
“This transaction represents the union of two distinctly Puerto Rican companies committed to the tourist and economic development of Puerto Rico. The agreement between our companies is a bet that together we can maximize the potential that Tourism represents for Puerto Rico," said Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group.
He explained that this transaction responds to a growth strategy of both companies. The entities, which are evaluating additional opportunities for growth in and outside of Puerto Rico, began conversations in early 2019 when IHE joined the operation of several of the gastronomic components of the T-Mobile District project, a project developed by PRISA Group.
PRISA Group continues as owner of all the hotels, in partnership with McConnell Valdés Consulting.
Currently, PRISA Group and IHE are two of the main leaders of the tourism industry in Puerto Rico. With $1.5 billion in tourism projects developed in the last eight years, and over 2,000 employees, PRISA Group is one of the largest developers and owner of tourism properties on the island.
Meanwhile, IHE is the largest and most recognized hotel operator in Puerto Rico, responsible for the operations of La Concha A Renaissance Resort and Casino del Mar, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Best Western Plus Condado Palm Inn & Suites, Doubletree by Hilton San Juan, Hotel El Convento, and Courtyard Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort and Casino del Sol.
Stubbe praised IHE and its president, José "Peco" Suárez, for its "worldwide caliber," adding that together they will press Puerto Rico to invest more to promote the island's image as an attractive tourism destination.
"Although the pandemic has disproportionately affected the tourism industry, both companies trust that it will return with renewed strength after we surpass the crisis. Together, we will continue developing innovative initiatives to help strengthen tourism as a gear for Puerto Rico's economic development," Suárez added.
