Canceled flights, long waiting hours, low staff, additional expenses, and little to no compensations.
These are some of the many challenges that for several days have affected travelers using Spirit Airlines across multiple airports nationwide, including the Puerto Rico market. In fact, Spirit has canceled over 1,000 flights since last Sunday, with hundreds more delayed. Meanwhile, it announced on Wednesday that 400 (60%) of the day’s flights would also be canceled in an attempt to “reboot” its operations.
The company has attributed the flight cancelations and delays to “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages that caused widespread irregularities in our operation and impacted crew scheduling.”
However, many customers have expressed dismay at Spirit’s handling of the entire ordeal. While the airline struggles to overcome its operational disruptions, travelers have been left stranded -some without any type of remuneration-, uncertain of when they will be able to reach their destinations. Moreover, various sources remarked witnessing heated exchanges and breakdowns as tensions flared in the long lines at their respective terminals.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL interviewed two travelers who were stranded in Puerto Rico and two others who cannot return to the island yet. These are their stories.
Jon Torres
Torres, a native of Austin, Texas, came to Puerto Rico on July 27 with a close friend to visit his extended family. Originally scheduled to depart from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on Saturday, they were unable to reach the plane due to logistical errors.
“We got there three hours in advance and when we got there they told us to get in a specific line, and so, we got on that line. We waited for about two hours in that line just for them to tell us that they put us in the wrong line. Then, we tried to switch to the other line and by the time we got there, the flight had already left. They refused to give us a refund; their reasoning was that the flight took off because it wasn’t canceled, even though we had no way to know because they only have like two people working there,” he explained, adding that other airline employees were reportedly seen hiding in another room.
Torres and his friend asked if they could book another flight and they were initially told that another flight would be secured for them, and if that one was canceled they would be able to travel through JetBlue. Come Tuesday, however, their scheduled departure was also impacted.
“Today (Tuesday) was supposed to be our flight and they didn’t even let us know until 12 a.m. that our flight got canceled, and they haven’t helped us with any compensation or what to do next. We’ve been trying to look at other airlines, but they’re all full,” he affirmed.
Unlike multiple other travelers in similar situations, they have been able to stay with Torres’ family in San Juan, for which they haven’t had to incur additional lodging expenses. Alas, Torres lamented that he has been paying for other necessities through his credit card. “I am hoping that when I get back I am able to work to pay that off,” he said.
Asked if he would file a lawsuit against the airline, he responded: “I would love to, honestly. At the same time, I’m so exhausted from trying to deal with all of this that I haven’t even thought about it, but yes, I would love to.”
Bernadette Kelly
Contrary to Torres, Kelly is stranded in Florida with aims to return to Puerto Rico, where she resides. She, her husband, and their three children originally visited Texas to see their family and departed from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday night at 7 p.m. The next morning, at 2 a.m., they were scheduled to fly to the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
On Sunday night, they were informed through an app that their flight would be delayed over a storm but they were in for prolonged unpredictability.
“We were updated through [the app], which was great… But we had no idea about the Spirit operational stuff until we got to Florida and apparently, it was happening before we even left DFW. So, we didn’t know anything about possible flight cancelations, flight issues, or anything until we arrived, and then we saw the chaos of the Spirit terminal,” Kelly stated, adding that they spent eight hours in the pre-booking line with only one employee available.
Regarding compensation, the airline offered one hotel night valued at $150 and a $7 food voucher for each member at an Italian restaurant near the airport. With their next flight booked between Friday and Saturday, the family has had to pay for their extended stay, meals, and Uber trips. Plus, they also had to buy clothes because their luggage had been delayed at the DFW, and they wouldn’t receive it until Tuesday.
Kelly noted that her husband -an entrepreneur- has been working remotely and they are able to cover the additional spending, but lamented that other passengers don’t have the resources to prolong their stays.
“I keep telling my friends that I’m just lucky that we can deal with this. It was just hard for me to see the people that can’t afford the extra days of being here and all that, and one of the employees told us that she was in her car and contemplated whether to walk in because she knew what she was going to walk into. It’s heartbreaking to see the employees because they’re just working, they don’t know what’s going on,” she asserted.
Chasity Jackson
Jackson arrived in Puerto Rico with four friends on July 28 for leisure travel and they were slated to return to Virginia on August 1, last Sunday. After they reached the gate for their trip back, they were notified through the app that their flight had been canceled, after they were supposed to board.
“After waiting for 10 minutes after seeing the app, a person came to the gate saying there were no pilots or flight attendants,” she recalled. According to Jackson, there were roughly three airline employees present and another in the back. “ They kept going back there (to the other room). Then, once they made their announcement and we went back to the counter, I didn’t see anyone. They weren’t helping,” she added.
Jackson said that Spirit offered them a $7 food voucher each that expired in one day, a $50 travel voucher that expires this September, and a partial refund.
Eventually, after paying for an extra night at Airbnb, she secured a flight back home through Southwest Airlines and returned last Monday. However, she clarified that they received “no assistance from any other airline. They were completely confused and no one helped us. We were stuck to fend for ourselves.”
“How has this affair impacted you financially?” your correspondent asked.
“Drastically. Had to call off work Monday because of them. Rent is due and I had to use money [that] I did not have. Had to come up with nearly $500 to get another flight, food, lodging, and taxi to and from the [SJU] airport,” Jackson responded.
David Binkowski
Like Kelly, Binkowski is a Puerto Rico resident who is stranded in the U.S. mainland. He and his son are staying at his mother’s house in Michigan longer than expected, after his Spirit flight from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) got delayed on Monday.
Specifically, they were supposed to travel to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), where they would connect to the SJU. When Binkowski and his son arrived in the DTW, their flight to FLL had been delayed. While they waited to sort out the dilemma, their flight from FLL to SJU was canceled. “So, I asked to be switched to Thursday hoping they’d have it figured out,” he said.
Eventually, he requested a refund and booked a flight from the DTW to the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and then another from the EWR to San Juan. Rather than waiting for Spirit, he decided on Delta and United Airlines.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if the company replied to his request for a refund.
“No, I had to use the chatbot to request one - the wait times on the phone are crazy. They offered me a flight credit for the full amount, but I don’t want a credit on an airline that can’t get their act together or go under. If they deny my request, I’ll see if there’s a class-action lawsuit because this is crazy - selling flights without workers to get people here. They are still selling SJU flights, by the way,” Binkowski affirmed. In effect, Spirit currently has flights to SJU as early as tomorrow, August 5.
Spirit Airlines Issues Statement
As of press time, Spirit Airlines has not responded to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s request to comment. However, the company issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the situation that has affected a plethora of travelers and has left families stranded.
In a missive, the airline wrote that “the last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that, we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be.”
“After working through yesterday’s proactive cancellations, we’ve implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster. As a result, cancellation numbers will progressively drop in the days to come. By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we’re facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our Guests,” Spirit added.
According to the company, lines in airports have decreased “substantially” as it makes progress on re-accommodating its customers after cancelations. Likewise, employees from different areas are working toward expediting various areas, “such as the processing of vouchers for meals and desserts.”
Moreover, Spirit once again struck down rumors of a pilot strike. On Twitter, Spirit ALPA MEC, the company’s Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilot's Association, wrote on Aug. 2 that “Spirit Airlines has recently been experiencing a series of operational struggles. These issues are not due to a pilot strike. Any such rumor or report is completely false… Spirit’s pilots are working diligently with other employee groups to safely and professionally return to full operations as soon as possible.”
Spirit Airlines has recently been experiencing a series of operational struggles. These issues are not due to a pilot strike. Any such rumor or report is completely false. (1/2)— Spirit ALPA MEC (@SpiritMEC_ALPA) August 2, 2021
One Twitter user responded by inquiring: “And the rumors of staff hiding from customers and being encouraged to change out of uniform? Completely false as well?” Spirit has not replied to this claim, which Torres also backed in his telling of events.
Per the New York Stock Exchange, the company’s stock dipped by nearly -4 percent on Wednesday after reportedly getting back on track last Monday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation is receiving complaints from affected travelers on its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection website.
