Economists consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL assured that the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias over Puerto Rico - at times of serious health and fiscal challenges - should not have a significant impact on the island's economic activity.

The reason for this is the recent multimillion-dollar federal aid allocated, primarily to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

Economist Antonio Rosado stated that this type of weather event doesn't typically affect economic activity to great extent, beyond some additional expenses in government preparedness. Average citizens, he said, could incur in food and water expenses, which generates sudden consumption.

"In recent months, an avalanche of economic resources has arrived on the island, which has placed the island, perhaps, in one of its best economic moments in years. This type of cyclone is usually more flooding in typically impacted areas," he said.

Moreover, José C. Sosa - dean in the division of Business, Tourism and Entrepreneurism in the Ana G. Méndez University system - contended that a storm like this must be assessed from two different perspectives: the consumer and possible aid to come.

Regarding consumer behavior, he claimed to be an immediate reaction, which has a short-term impact without major consequences. In the case of federal support, it depends on the magnitude and damage of the atmospheric phenomenon. So, a storm, which leaves only a lot of rain in its path, may not have a greater significance. However, he clarified that if it is something catastrophic, many funds arrive, whose impact will depend on the use of these allocations.

"If the economy has the capacity to absorb this aid and move alone, it is positive, but if it is limited only to spending and not to investment or productivity, in the end it is only artificial aid, without major significance. Aid must be channeled towards productivity in order to develop the island," Sosa said.

As for bank and commercial closures, both coincided that because this was a relatively limited timeframe, the impact tends to be minimal, primarily amid the current scenario where a large sum of these activities are overly limited.