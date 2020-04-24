The payment of federal financial aid of $ 1,200 destined to mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) could take time to reach the most vulnerable populations in Puerto Rico, among which citizens without a bank account predominate.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act establishes a non-refundable credit of $ 1,200 to every individual or resident of the United States with Social Security that will be disbursed mainly by direct deposit, which would delay payment for those who do not have an account.

Marketing research firm Gaither International estimated in 2019 that 94 percent of the U.S. population had a bank account, but in Puerto Rico—where 44.5 percent of the 3.2 million residents live below poverty levels—35 percent of citizens are unbanked. The World Bank affirms that countries with high poverty indexes have a greater number of people who lack banking services.

"The government of Puerto Rico, as well as the federal government, has already foreseen that there are people who don't have a bank account. Using direct deposit will facilitate, advance, and accelerate payments. The deposits will be issued first and the checks will be mailed last, which may take two more weeks," Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

COVID-19 Pushes US Unemployment Toward Highest Since Depression 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in five weeks

González assured that the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have not yet approved the action plan submitted by the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, or Hacienda, which may cause a further delay.

"They say that it will be approved by the end of the month," she affirmed.

However, Zoimé Álvarez, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association (ABPR by its Spanish initials), said that credit agencies estimate that 65 percent of Puerto Rico'[s population is banked. In her opinion, it is a high number compared to other jurisdictions and other Latin American countries.

"It is important to recognize that being banked undoubtedly facilitates many processes related to financial procedures and safe money management. In this case, banking access is an agile way to disburse financial aid to citizens, since there is already data that confirms the necessary information from people for this type of transaction," Álvarez said.

She added that "there is a close relationship between banking access and a country's economic development" and that it protects the client's money while reducing the risk of fraud through the rigorous monitoring systems in financial institutions.

José Julián Ramírez, president of the Puerto Rico Cooperative Executives Association (ASEC by its Spanish acronym) told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that access to basic banking services helps citizens cope with poverty and to have financial planning for everything, including emergencies.

FOMB Calls for a Slow and Gradual Reopening of the Economy The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has joined a growing chorus of "voices" …

"The paradox is that statistics indicate that people who do not have access to financial services are more likely to continue in poverty. In the midst of this situation, the need to be banked is demonstrated. Our sector takes a more important role because we are the financial institutions with the greatest penetration to this community," Ramírez stated.

He explained that, according to a survey carried out by Gaither International and Alta Comunication of 22,297 people on the island, 23 percent of the clients of the local savings and credit cooperatives are poor, while the rest of the traditional banking institutions serve between 6 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

In the case of Banco Popular—Puerto Rico's largest banking institution—15 percent of those surveyed who fall below the poverty line claimed to have received some type of service of these. According to the company's official data, they have roughly 1,552,204 active deposit accounts.