In an elusive tone and sparing in his expressions, the president of LUMA Energy, Wayne Stensby, assured that he will respond to a series of doubts raised by members of the Natural Resources Committee of the United States Congress about the company's operations.
However, he made a distinction between the federal requests and the multiple requests that have been made to him from the Puerto Rico Capitol, which he anticipated that he will attend - and reject - through the Judicial Branch.
Both Congress and the Puerto Rico Legislature are investigating LUMA's performance since it too over the transmission and distribution of the island's electricity system this summer. For weeks, the island has suffered from selective blackouts due to a lack of powerplant generation capacity; the island's powerplants are still under the purview of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.
To Congress, Stensby said he will provide more information on LUMA's role in the load relays registered between August and September, data on current federal contracts, the status of projects under consideration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), details about its labor agreements and the compatibility of the company's operating plan with the public policy of renewable energy.
Stensby said he will answer Congress if the employee compensation plan is greater than $200,000 per person, but he did not clarify whether that included detailing the salaries of executives.
“We will provide an answer to that question, yes. One thing we are not going to do is go above and beyond the privacy requirements of our employees, ”Stensby answered in a virtual meeting with reporters on Wednesday.
When asked how he defined these privacy parameters, the chief executive officer said that he was not going to offer a legal description of what "personal information" meant.
The details on the salaries of the company's executives are one of several requests for information that the Puerto Rico House of Representatives has requested, led by a lawmaker of the Popular Democratic Party, Rep. Luis Raúl Torres Cruz.
On Oct. 12, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico rejected a second request for reconsideration by the company to avoid delivering the documents. However, for Stensby, the requests by the local Legislature have "another agenda."
“The questions that Luis Raúl asked were very different in many different ways and clearly have a different intention. He has said it publicly and I would catalog that line of questioning along with those who are against the transformation of the Electric Power Authority. I see it as different agendas,” Stensby said.
Stensby went further by saying that he will present his arguments on the Puerto Rico Legislature's requests in the District Court of San Juan, where the case was returned after the Puerto Rico Supreme Court's determination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.