The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute renewed its agreement with the State Data Center Program of the U.S. Census Bureau until 2026.
This renovation will allow the Institute to continue the dissemination of statistical reports and publications from the U.S. Census Bureau concerning Puerto Rico, such as annual population estimates, the Puerto Rico Community Survey, official statistics on the decennial population and housing censuses of Puerto Rico, publications on the census economic, and survey of business establishments.
As part of the initial agreement, the Institute created the census data page for Puerto Rico: https://censo.estadisticas.pr/, a tool that, according to Alberto L. Velázquez Estrada, manager of statistical projects at the Institute of Statistics, “has been successful in disseminating data, providing access and information to the publications of data, products, training and materials of the Census Office on Puerto Rico and its Municipalities."
Velázquez explained that the renewal of the agreement will continue to facilitate access to census data that help decision-making in the economic development, social and economic planning of Puerto Rico.
“The renewal of this agreement is great news and occurs at a very important time for Puerto Rico, as we now depend more and more on data and access to this type of information, to formulate evidence-based strategies that promote sustainability. of the communities, their evolution and development. This agreement with the U.S. Census Bureau has allowed us to provide training to municipalities and individuals interested in Puerto Rico census data in the use of census data tools, systems, and products. Likewise, this agreement has made it possible for us to offer support to programs, campaigns, meetings, workshops and promotions of the Census Bureau," said Dr. Orville M. Disdier, executive director of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute.
The State Data Center is a program of the U.S. Census Bureau that is developed in collaboration with the state governments and the Government of Puerto Rico with the purpose of facilitating access and understanding of the statistics produced by the federal entity among local users.
As reported, in Puerto Rico the program is made up of a network of over 15 entities. These are: the Institute, the Ana G. Méndez University System - Gurabo campus, the Inter-American University (Aguadilla, Arecibo, Barranquitas, Fajardo, Guayama and San Germán), the Pontifical Catholic University (Ponce and Mayagüez), the University of Puerto Rico (Aguadilla, Bayamón, Cayey, Río Piedras, Medical Sciences, Humacao) and the Sacred Heart University.
“The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute has been a facilitator and collaborator in providing statistics from census data on population, housing, education, poverty, among others requested by our high school, master's, doctoral students, and by the faculty. We have received prompt and professional responses. The satisfaction of our students and the faculty is 100 percent, in being able to complete their research work. This is thanks to the collaboration of the Institute with the State Data Center of the Census Office,” said Madeline Nazario Lugo, librarian at the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute is an autonomous government entity with the task of coordinating the government's statistics production service to ensure that the data and statistics collection systems on which public policies are based are complete, reliable, fast and with universal access.
For more information, visit https://estadisticas.pr/.
