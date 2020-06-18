Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI) Executive Director Orville Disdier informed that the entity released a new section on some economic indicators in its website, presented through interactive graphs.
"Fulfilling our mission of providing citizens with universal and rapid access to statistics, we created this section that will serve as a reference for the government and private companies, in economic terms. Likewise, to the extent that the section is fed with new data, it could eventually help outline economic recovery plans due to COVID-19," Disdier said.
Currently, the section has interactive charts that cover the period from March 2017 to May 2020, which will be updated as the Institute receives the information from the agencies or entities concerned.
The first of these, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PRM-PMI), is an indicator that measures in the short term the productive side of Puerto Rico's economy, specifically manufacturing, and includes indicators of employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, new orders, and production.
In the graph of Production and Consumption of Electric Power in Puerto Rico, information can be obtained from indicators, such as active customers, net generation in million kilowatt-hours (mkWh), total consumption (mkWh), cost per KWk purchased, and total income, among others.
Users may also access the graph of Total Non-Agricultural Wage Employment, adjusted and non-seasonally adjusted.
In the fourth graph that the section has at the moment, data can be obtained on the number of initial claims to Unemployment Insurance, which the Department of Labor and Human Resources in Puerto Rico receives.
The new section on economic indicators can be found at www.estadisticas.pr and can be accessed directly through the following internet address: https://cutt.ly/2uv06YI.
"We call on agencies and the private sector that work with updated data or statistics that impact Puerto Rico's economy—agriculture, international trade, and the goods and services industries (manufacturing, tourism, construction, finance, consumption , among others)—that they contact us in order to continue adding indicators related to the economy that serve as a reference for decision-making for the welfare of Puerto Rico," said Ana Gabriela Jara Castro, Statistics Projects manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.