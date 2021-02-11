The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute opened a call for applications —while spaces are available— for paid internships for graduate and undergraduate students from a variety of disciplines, said SI Executive Director Orville M. Disdier.
Graduates of statistics, mathematics, computer science or in any other area in which statistics are widely used, including economics, planning, demography, epidemiology, biostatistics, criminology, sociology, public policy, public administration, business administration or other related fields may apply.
The opportunity also extends to undergraduate students from any of the aforementioned disciplines who are candidates for graduation in the same academic year in which they participate in the program.
Those selected will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with professionals from the Institute, who have extensive experience in the fields of economics, epidemiology, education, demography, statistics, programming and administration, among others. They will also receive support from the Institute's staff in large-scale projects that they carry out according to the area to which they are assigned.
"We are pleased to offer this opportunity to graduate students, or undergraduate candidates for graduation, as they will not only gain experience, but also help them prepare for the professional field of work. In the same way, it is always good to share with the new generations that they have a lot to contribute, particularly in one of the most developed areas in Puerto Rico, such as statistics," Dr. Disdier stated.
He added that among applicants, they are interested in identifying candidates with knowledge in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Microsoft Power BI, SQL and Python, among others.
It was reported that interested parties must complete an application that is available by clicking this link, which also outlines the requirements and documents that applicants must provide. Once the application is completed, it must be sent along with the requested documents through the following email: programadeinternado@estadisticas.pr.
For more information, those who meet the requirements can contact Mrs. Rebeca Ortiz, office manager, through the following email: rebeca.ortiz@estadisticas.pr.
The Internship Program of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute was created to promote the professional development of undergraduate or graduate students in university programs of statistics or related sciences of the universities of Puerto Rico and other U.S. jurisdictions so that they collaborate with the projects, studies and work carried out at the Institute.
Download the application form:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.