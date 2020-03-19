Orville Disdier, who was named to be the permanent executive director of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (PRSI) last month, has been at the independent government entity long enough to know that he faces many challenges during his 10-year appointment, but he remains undaunted.
The PRSI’s budget continues to be cut. In fiscal year (FY) 2017, its budget was $2.1 million; then dropped to $1.9 million; $1.6 million last fiscal year and now, for FY 2020, it has decreased again to $1.5 million.
The institute’s number of employees has remained stable at 12 staff members and eight contractors.
“We provide important information and data on Puerto Rico. This is an important service that the island needs,” said Disdier to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, pointing out that in this age of transparency, it is vital to have trustworthy and accurate information on various socioeconomic factors.
“We are working hard to ensure our database is up to date, that our website is easy to access and that citizens have the statistics they need,” he said. Plans in the works include an app for iPhones and Androids.
He is also cognizant of the new reality in terms of Puerto Rico’s economic and fiscal crisis. With that in mind, the PRSI’s strategy is that of obtaining more external funding, from the federal government and other entities, such as the private sector and nonprofits.
“The reality is that we have to work with what we have. The key is innovation and seeking external funding so that we can generate our own funds,” said Disdier, who has been at the institute since 2008.
For example, the PRSI has been awarded a five year, $270,000 grant from the federal grant to collaborate on the National Violent Deaths Report System. “We can expand on this and get more grants. Our aim is to get two more,” he said.
As part of this effort, a grants manager has been hired and will start working this month on writing grants for various institutions nationwide.
Previous PRSI Executive Director Mario Marazzi also tried to address the funding issue during his tenure. For example, the institute began charging for some training workshops, but with many government agencies and municipalities also struggling financially, the endeavor has not borne the expected fruit. Hence, the focus on winning more grants.
Responding to the Census
As the official Puerto Rico liaison with the federal government on the 2020 Census, Disdier also highlighted the importance of local residents responding to the questionnaire.
In Puerto Rico, 18,000 people who are bilingual in Spanish and English have been hired to knock on doors to help ensure that the island’s response rate is high, he said, as many people have been displaced either by Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 or the recent earthquakes.
Late Tuesday, the Census reported that door-to-door visits would be postponed nationwide until April 1 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The data collected on the island’s demographics, economic indicators and other information is vital “to give the government a detailed picture of our society. This will be used for a wide variety of government programs and funding, so in light of what has happened in Puerto Rico in recent years, it’s really important that Puerto Ricans participate,” Disdier said.
The 2020 Census is underway with the first “invitations” to respond being sent to 140 million households nationwide scheduled to arrive between March 12-20. For the first time, nearly everyone will be invited to respond online, by phone or by mail.
The invitation mailings are addressed to “Resident” at the household address and do not include an individual’s name. In areas more likely to respond online, mailings contain information on how to respond online. Households in areas of the country that are less likely to respond via the internet will also receive a paper questionnaire in their first mailing, along with information on how to respond online. All nonresponding households will receive a paper questionnaire after two more reminder mailings.
Along with the invitations, people can expect to find an overview of the census, a description of language assistance in English plus 12 non-English languages and a census ID number linked to their addresses.
About 13 million households across the nation, including those in Puerto Rico, will receive bilingual English/Spanish invitations and questionnaires.
For a small portion of the country, in areas where mail is generally not delivered to the physical location of residences (e.g., small towns with P.O. box-only delivery), census enumerators will visit households to either hand-deliver invitations and paper questionnaires or to conduct interviews with households to collect their census data.
Puerto Rico is included on this list due to the impact on households of Maria and the January tremors.
“Invitations are arriving in mailboxes across the country and everyone will receive an invitation to respond through the mail or from a census worker soon,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement. “We are encouraging everyone to respond once they receive their 2020 Census invitation.”
“Responding to the 2020 Census is easy, safe and important, and it’s key to shaping the future of your community,” he said, echoing the words of Disdier.
“The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and influences how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next 10 years,” Dillingham added.
