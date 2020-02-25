The president of the board of directors of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute (SI), Arnaldo Cruz, announced that Orville Disdier has been designated as the entity’s executive director.
Disdier was selected among 14 candidates who responded to the call made by the board and who complied with the established requirements.
“Although it was a close decision due to the candidates’ quality, Disdier turned out to be the more adequate person for the job. His more than 10 years of experience working at the Institute provide him knowledge of the internal processes and the dynamics with government agencies,” Cruz affirmed.
Cruz added that Disdier’s former postion, “have also given hum a specific administrative experience of the agency, which is necessary to comply with the goals established in the Institute’s strategy plan.” Disdier served as the SI’s interim director for more than year, after former executive director Mario Marazzi was suspended.
“I will fully comply with my duty to transform the [SI] into an innovative entity, capable of providing society with the complete, reliable, fast and universal statistics needed for its economic and social development,” Disdier said.
The candidate selection process began on August 2019 with the invitation of a group of professionals to be part of an independent advisory committee, responsible for designing the requirements for the person who would oversee the Institute’s work, and a subsequent evaluation of the candidates. Cruz clarified that no member of the SI’s board of directors had a say in selecting the three finalists.
Disdier has been working at the Institute since 2008, where he has served as the project manager, senior project manager, deputy director, and—on two occasions—interim director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.