Starbucks Puerto Rico will continue to offer carry-out and drive-thru services and delivery through the Uber Eats food delivery app in several stores from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In the case of choosing pick-up or carry-out, customers must first contact the Starbucks store of their choice to coordinate the purchase process, and thus, reduce the waiting period when leaving their homes .
The company also urged customers to do transactions using credit or debit cards or their own Starbucks Card.
The Starbucks stores that offer carry-out and Uber Eats from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. are:
• San Patricio: (787) 520-5003 (Monday to Friday. Saturdays after 8:30 a.m. y closed on Sundays).
• Cala Costas: (787) 294-0230
• Los Paseos: (787) 474-2652 (Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 a.m.)
• Garden Hills Plaza: (787) 775-1560
• Los Prados: (787) 653-5317
• Plaza Dorada: (787) 523-1045
• Gallery Plaza: (787) 545-0298 (As of 7:00 a.m.)
• Ana G. Méndez: (787) 523-9228
• Plazoleta 169: (787) 520-5527
The stores that only offer a carry-out service are:
• Condado Village: (787) 523-1030 (Monday to Saturday; closed on Sunday)
• Aeropuerto Luis Muñoz Marín: (787) 253-0330
• Buchanan: (787) 792-1799 (7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
Meanwhile, the Starbucks stores that offer carry-out and drive-thru are:
• Los Prados: (787) 653-5317
• Los Paseos: (787) 474-2652 (Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 a.m.)
• Plaza Olmedo: (787) 993-0691
• Plaza Dorada: (787) 523-1045
• Prados del Sur (Santa Isabel): (787) 523-9281
• Plaza Sultana: (787) 997-1001
• Los Colobos: (787) 710-7066
• Ana G. Méndez: (787) 523-9228
• Plazoleta 169: (787) 520-5527
All Starbucks stores will remain closed in light of the amendment made to the governor's executive order, which bans must business operations from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.