They both laughed at the question. Then, Michael Hoyos, CEO of SRG Studios, recalled the first time he met his business partner, Jorge Castillo, director of their video game design studio, located at a coworking space in San Juan.

“It was a mystical and spiritual coincidence, synergy,” recalled Hoyos, while Castillo nodded in agreement.

At the time, Hoyos was looking for allies to start a video game company. Castillo, on the other hand, was teaching and dealing with the failure of his own business.

“A friend told me about this meeting of hobbyists at a biker bar. I decided to go scout for talent. Since I wanted to be taken seriously, I wore a suit, an item of clothing that I never wear. It was hot and I was drenched in sweat,” Hoyos reminisced.

That night at Handlebar, he met people that introduced him to Castillo. Shortly after, they met in a small cramped office in Cupey and, among sips of coffee, began a work collaboration. Four years later, SRG Studios was born.

Today, the pair of gamers is making history.

In partnership with Lion Studios, a subsidiary of AppLovin, the studio developed Ink Inc., the second-most installed mobile game worldwide in Nov. 2019, according to Sensor Tower, but the top downloaded game on the App Store, and the third most downloaded application on Google Play. A month later, Ink Inc. grabbed the fifth spot among the top games downloaded worldwide, second place with iPhones and fifth among Android users.

Thus far, the video game that turns the gamer into a tattoo artist, has been downloaded 100 million times (with close to 36 million installs in November) and generated the company over $300,000 in revenues only from the advertisement on the app. In terms of demographics, both men and women enjoy the game, evenly splitting the downloads.

Not only is the company making headway in the technology start-up world, the founders no longer have to scout for talent in pubs. Now, students from different universities intern at the modern studio, with plans to double its workforce by the summer, from 16 to 30 artists, programmers, engineers and developers.

Recently, Hoyos, Castillo and Jonathan Alapont, a producer at the creative company, sat with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL to share some insight into this emerging industry, which they hail as an engine of job creation and innovation on the island.

The numbers seem to validate that premise.

There are more than 2.5 billion gamers around the world, according to WePC, a publication that specializes in technology. The gaming industry reached a global market size of $135 billion in 2018. It’s expected to increase to $196 billion in 2025, Forbes also reported.

“My company failed because I didn’t have the business acumen needed. Back then, I worked under the presumption that if you made art, they would come. Well, it really does not work like that,” Castillo stated.

The new company also stumbled at first, despite the business plan and the injection of capital.

“Remember, this industry didn’t exist in Puerto Rico. We don’t have other models. There is nothing like this. This isn’t an art company. It’s not a technology company and it is not a design company,” Hoyos pointed out. “We design, create and code video games, which are the most multidisciplinary artistic expressions you can imagine.”

Things turned around when the ‘partners in game’ began to pay more attention to global trends and consumer behavior instead of their own interests. “We use data to make decisions, to help us decide what type of game we should design, the theme and even the color,” Hoyos said.

The change of vision also meant that the company would put on hold more complicated video games to focus on hyper-casual games, a genre that experienced unprecedented growth over the past year.

Hyper-casual games incorporate simple mechanics that offer instant gameplay. Literally, you tap the screen and play. This quality, and the fun factor, makes them highly addictive and engaging, according to experts.

SRG saw the trend and jumped on the wagon. And they are pretty good at it. Last year, the studio also launched the popular Rope N Roll and Sausage Wars.

Prior to those games, they developed an app for the Games and Digital Platforms Division of NBC Universal. With a budget of close to $1 million, the studio created a mobile game based on Jaws, the giant white shark in the movie directed by Steven Spielberg. However, the game was retired after NBC shut down the division.

“We focus on what’s called mass market, so our products resonate with a world audience. For instance, Ink Inc. has 100 million downloads, less than 1 percent are from Puerto Rico. In the U.S. alone it racked up between 20 to 25 million downloads,” Hoyos mentioned. “I love this moment in history that we are living in. It’s an era where you have a dream or an idea and with one stroke of the hand you can distribute it simultaneously to the entire world.”

Hoyos and Castillo explained that the company makes money through advertisement, but also receives a cut when a gamer purchases the app to avoid the ads. Since they are going after a broader audience, the company decided to ban Tinder adds on the app.

“This is a lucrative business. Let’s say that a game returns 5 times the cost of developing it in a single month,” Hoyos revealed, whose company works on eight to 10 games per month. “The potential for thriving games businesses in Puerto Rico has never been better.”

The Gaming Industry Needs Time to Grow and Develop

“Creating games in Puerto Rico is still a new notion to most. Investors began taking a closer look at local tech companies just recently, within the last five years. Cases such as SRG Studios, Brands Of, UVA, to name a few, become important because they show that the ecosystem is maturing and that the talent available can execute sophisticated technology-driven models... This increases interest, curbs perceived risks and gives investors confidence in what can be achieved, expanding the possibilities of the kinds of businesses that can thrive on the island,” he argued.

The entrepreneur recognized the challenges of doing business on the island but in spite of the limitations, he’s confident that Puerto Rico can offer a nurturing ecosystem for tech companies. “This allows for incredibly creative, nimble and resilient teams to emerge. I wouldn’t go anywhere else,” Hoyos insisted.

“To me, games are the next step, the low hanging fruit of the software world; they’re a fun way to learn one of the most valuable skills in the world: coding... Game development is the ideal bridge to help create a more sophisticated workforce without killing fun and penalizing creativity,” he said.