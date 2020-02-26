Seven months after the enactment of sports betting legislation, the new Gaming Commission is ready to kick off the process of Request for Proposals (RFP) for experts that may assist the board in drafting the regulation that will establish the regulatory criteria for an industry that could bring about $68 million to Puerto Rico’s coffers by the year 2022.

José Maymó Azize, executive director of the Gaming Commission, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the bidding process should begin this week, after the government publishes the requirements for the RFP.

“We understand that there are different companies that can contribute the knowledge they have acquired in other jurisdictions and bring that knowledge to Puerto Rico, where we are facing the challenges of a new industry, which is quite complicated,” Maymó said. “It is not to write it, but to give us the recommendations and work hand in hand with the commission for the formulation of that regulation and of any other regulation that is required.”

Last July, former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló signed a bill that legalized sports betting on the island following the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Murphy v. NCAA, which overturned a federal law that defined the legal status of sports betting throughout the nation. In short, the highest court of justice concluded that Congress could not issue direct orders to state legislatures, hence Congress could not prevent them from establishing their own regulations.

After the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, 42 states have or are moving towards legalizing sports betting, according to Business Insider. For instance, 11 states have legalized sports betting within their borders, including New York and New Jersey.

Sports betting in the U.S. is projected to rake in a revenue of $3 billion a year by 2023.

The local legislation, which also legalized e-sports betting and fantasy sports, has been promoted as a source of government revenue. Bets can be placed at any place authorized by the commission, such as casinos, racetracks, hotels and hostels, among others. The bill set a 7 percent rate in the case of physical bets and 12 percent in bets placed on the internet.

“The commission will have to decide if it’s going to formulate one regulation for sports betting or various regulations for each field like e-sports and fantasy games. My recommendation would be to create separate regulations, but we are a collegial body that decides by majority rule,” Maymó stated.

According to the law, the Gaming Commission must have seven members, five ex officio members and two representatives from the private sector. Secretary of Economic Development Manuel Laboy presides the board. The other members are Secretary of Sports and Recreation Adriana Sánchez Parés, Glorimar Ripoll Balet, the government’s principal chief innovation and information officer, Suzanne Roig Fuertes, head of the Mental Health and Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA by its Spanish acronym) and the executive director of the Tourism Company, Carla Campos Vidal.

Maymó indicated that the governor’s Appointment Office is evaluating several names, and that in the near future Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced should designate the two representatives from the private sector.

“I know the situation with the appointments has worried some, but we need a quorum of four to make decisions,” he said. “Plus, now that we are entering the phase of crafting the regulation is when we need those two members.”

Maymó recognized that time was ticking but pointed out the regulation required expertise that the members of the board do not have. “We are working on this with certain haste but also with the necessary rigor.”

Until the regulation is formulated and approved, all sports betting is still illegal on the island.