Escaping to Mexico, Florida and the Caribbean will be easier than ever this fall with Spirit Airlines’ (NYSE: SAVE) new nonstop options from the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY).
Today Spirit announced its first international service from ACY to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) along with flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and Miami (MIA) – all in time for winter.
Flights to and from San Juan will begin on Oct. 31 and will be scheduled three times a week.
Atlantic City’s expansion to 10 destinations is the latest example of growth across Spirit’s network as demand for air travel increases. This summer, Spirit’s operation at ACY became 35% larger than it was in 2019.
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our first flights from Atlantic City to the Caribbean and Mexico,” said Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. “We know people are ready to get out and travel, and non-stop flights to popular destinations make it easy to plan a quick getaway with plenty of sun and sand.”
"We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Spirit and their dedication to increasing travel opportunities to and from Atlantic City International Airport," said Stephen F. Dougherty, South Jersey Transportation Authority executive director. "These exciting new markets not only broaden the leisure travel options for local residents, but also provide convenient access to South Jersey, adjacent Shore points and beyond for visiting family, friends and the many tourist activities throughout the region."
