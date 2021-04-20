At a time when Puerto Rico's Health Department wants to fine visitors $300 if they do not present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, Spirit Airlines has launched a new nonstop service between New York's La Guardia International Airport and San Juan.
The new weekly route will be every Saturday.
Spirit is now using Terminals A and C in LaGuardia.
The airline has also launched more flights from LaGuardia to Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with an increase of five flights per day.
While the tourism industry, including airlines and hotels, want to continue revitalizing the visitor's economy, health officials are saying "not so fast."
Despite increased vaccinations, the back and forth between the health and economic sectors sees no end, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
