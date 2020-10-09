Puerto Rico's banks will remain open, but with adjusted schedules, next Monday, October 12, in commemoration of Christopher Columbus Day, counter-celebrated by others as Indigenous People's Day.
All companies indicated that their clients can perform traditional operations and transactions in their respective digital platforms, as well as using ATMs, available island-wide.
Below, the island's banking institutions and their respective schedules:
FirstBank
Nine of its branches, located in shopping centers, will open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The branches that will remain open are the ones in Fajardo, Humacao, Las Catalinas, Mayagüez Mall, Plaza Carolina, Plaza del Parque, Plaza Las Américas, Ponce Centro del Sur, and San Patricio Plaza.
The remaining branches will be closed all day, FirstMortgage centers and FirstBank Insurance Agency offices will also remain closed.
Moreover, FirstBank announced that the seven Santander Puerto Rico branches, located in shopping centers, shall open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The only Santander Bank establishments that will receive clients are located in Mayagüez Mall, The Outlets at Montehiedra, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Del Caribe, Plaza Del Sol, Plaza Las Américas, and Plaza Palma Real.
Oriental Bank
The 25 branches under the Oriental name, located in multiple shopping centers, will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Banco Popular
For Banco Popular, the branches in Barceloneta Outlets, Humacao Este, Las Catalinas (Caguas), Mayagüez Mall Centro, Plaza Carolina, Plaza del Caribe (Ponce), Plaza del Sol (Bayamón), San Patricio Mall (Guaynabo), and Plaza Las Américas (San Juan), will offer services from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The branch in Vega Alta, located in Road #2 in that municipality, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Moreover, all Renta Diaria offices of Popular Auto—located in Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Hato Rey, Mayagüez, and Ponce—will attend clients from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
