White House Special Representative for Puerto Rico's Disaster Recovery, Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, will be the Keynote Speaker at the Puerto Rico Conference 2020 “Empowering Investment,” on February 26 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico, organizers announced.
Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown, U.S. Coast Guard, serves as President Trump’s Special Representative for Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery at the White House. Admiral Brown coordinates U.S. Government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico. He recently served as U.S. Homeland Security Advisor and before joining the White House in July 2019, he served as Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District headquartered in Miami, Florida.
As District Commander, he was responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the Southeast United States and the Caribbean Basin, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Puerto Rico Conference is being organized by Birling Capital and the P.R. Chamber of Commerce. o learn more about the conference, keynotes and other speakers, and how to register, visit http://www.camarapr.org/Eventos.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.