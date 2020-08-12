Although the meetings with members of the health and medical task forces began yesterday, sources close to them assured to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the current numbers of infection with COVID-19, hospitalizations, and deaths have remained stable, which would not call for stricter government measures to combat the pandemic. As such, they would recommend Gov. Wanda Vázquez to simply extend the present executive order for two more weeks.
According to the sources, the prevailing consensus is extending the provisions in Executive Order 2020-060, starting August 16, in a bid to further stabilize and reduce the spread of the virus.
"Thankfully, the cases have not increased, but they haven't decreased either. Although there were rumors of closing the island once more, the current circumstances do not merit them, apart from the damage it could do to the economy, which is why we recommend to leave everything as is," a source said.
As a result, they discard possible amendments to EO 2020-060, which expires this Saturday.
If the governor goes by these statements, the curfew would still be in place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., commercial capacity at 50 percent, and the closure of gyms, casinos, chinchorros, bars, and movie theaters, among others. Moreover, commercial activity would remain locked on Sundays, save for supermarkets, drugstores, and gas stations.
The dry law would also remain in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
Health Secretary Pushes for More Restrictions
By contrast, Health Secretary Lorenzo González revealed that the upcoming executive order would actually come with more restrictions.
"Evidently, an economic reopening in the next executive order is not the plan. What is being discussed now is how there should be an additional restriction based on the numbers," he said at a radio interview with NotiUno.
However, the secretary acknowledged that the numbers are actually below the Health Department's projections. According to González, today there were 447 persons hospitalized with COVID-19.
"In the course of these days it has remained below 500, which is better than projected. There was always talk of 530 to 550 and it kept going up, but in recent days they have remained below," he said, adding credence to the sources' statements that contagion has remained stable.
At the time of this writing, the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard states that there have been 10,169 confirmed cases, 295 virus-related deaths, and 447 hospitalizations since the virus was detected in Puerto Rico last March. By contrast, the state of Iowa, which has a population size similar to Puerto Rico, has had over 49 thousand confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths.
— The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
