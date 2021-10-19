The 45th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards announced yesterday the nominees for this year, and the series “Sounds like Puerto Rico” produced by Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization (DMO) of the Island, was nominated in five categories.
This series was created to educate potential visitors about the island in an entertaining way, sparking inspiration and trip ideas for future visits.
“We are thrilled to see that the series Sounds like Puerto Rico”' has been included in the Emmy nominees list for this year. The creativity, passion and talent of our team at Discover Puerto Rico is changing the way consumers perceive our Island. Connecting Puerto Rico’s beautiful and unique tourism product in an inspirational way is what the DMO does best, and these nominations are a testament to that,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
Here is the list of the nominations for the series “Sound like Puerto Rico”:
· Director - Long Form Content (Post Produced): Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales
· Editor - Long Form Content: Manuel Pimentel
· Photographer - Long Form Content: Darlien Morales, Jean-Paul Polo
· Writer - Long Form Content: Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales
· Magazine Program (Series): Jean-Paul Polo, Darlien Morales
The series takes viewers on a journey to understand Puerto Rican sounds and lingo, and covers a variety of topics, including nature, music, culture, history and coffee. To learn more and watch the full series of “Sounds like Puerto Rico,” visit the Discover Puerto Rico website. The winners will be announced on December 11, 2021.
