First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, reported a solid second quarter (Q2) 2021, generating $70.6 million in net income or $0.33 per share, compared to $61 million last quarter.
“Definitely the improving macro-economic trends are a contributor, driving a reserve release of $26 million this quarter. But on the other hand, the core earnings, pre-tax pre-provision income increased over $10 million to a new high of $96.6 million,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
During the earnings conference call, he reported that a significant amount of stimulus continue to strengthen customer liquidity. The bank’s deposits, excluding government, grew $558 million or 4 percent during this quarter.
“One the macro front, pandemic relief funds continues to play a very important buffer for economic activity on the island and all our three regions. Macro indicators continue to show month-over-month improvements. [Airport] passenger movement outside San Juan in Puerto Rico is above per-pandemic levels since April, and despite a recent and slight increase in reported [COVID-19] cases as of June, vaccination rates on the island are quite over 60 percent now.
“The significant amount of stimulus continues to strengthen our customers, driving growth in deposits and also softening loan demand in the near term. The economy in Puerto Rico and Florida continues to show strong signs of recovery with the economic activity approaching pre-pandemic levels,” he told analysts.
Alemán explained that increased consumer activity is evident in many sectors. “Obviously, we have seen improved consumer confidence, evidenced by increasing retail sales, credit card activity, debit card activity, auto sales, and in addition in the case of Puerto Rico, hotel occupancy and ADRs (average daily rates) are now at pre-pandemic levels. Government collections were also on the rise, continuing to showing improvement of economic activity. We have also seen in parallel the progress the Fiscal Board is making on the government debt restructuring, which is, I think, a positive for the macro in Puerto Rico,” he said.
However, strong growth in deposits for the second quarter, continues to have an adverse effect on loan growth. “Our originations, including refinancings, were healthy at $1.2 billion, but the overall portfolio declined primarily due to commercial payoffs, including PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans repaid during the second quarter,” he said.
On the capital front, FirstBank’s capital ratios are very strong and improving, he added. “During the second quarter, we repurchased 7.96 million shares for approximately $100 million under the previously announced $300 million repurchase program,” Alemán said.
Oriental’s Q2 2021 Results
OFG Bancorp also reported another strong quarter. “The economy is clearly benefitting from a massive amount of federal reconstruction and COVID stimulus, which are more meaningful here compared to mainland states given the size of our economy as it relates to reconstruction funds and the size of stimulus payments compared to average income levels,” said José Rafael Fernández, the Oriental’s CEO.
“We saw the effects of all this across all our businesses. New loan origination increased 27.7 percent from Q1 2021, with gains in all major categories, led by commercial and auto lending. Interest income grew 2.2 percent from Q1 2021 as average loan balances expanded 1.3 percent, excluding residential mortgage. Banking and financial services revenues rose 5.4 percent,” he added.
For the quarter, total core revenues were $133.3 million compared to $127.7 million in Q1 2021 and $128.2 million in Q2 2020. Net interest margin was 4.22 percent compared to 4.26 percent in Q1 2021 and 4.78 percent in Q2 2020.
New Loan Originations totaled $673.6 million compared to $527.6 million in Q1 2021 and $506.0 million in Q2 2020. The number for Q2 2021 increased 27.7 percent from the previous quarter, due to gains in all major categories, led by commercial and auto lending.
