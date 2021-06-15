The amount of federal aid that consumers are receiving, together with the desire to go out and enjoy family time after multiple restrictions over COVID-19 were lifted are elements that are estimated to boost sales on Father's Day, surpassing even pre-pandemic numbers.

That's what representatives of multiple economic sectors told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, assuring that consumers are looking to provide experiences more so than traditional presents.

"Father's Day purchases are always less than those of Mother's Day, but this year there is everything in the consumption pattern, so it is very difficult to measure the commercial movement. We have very good numbers in purchases of retail products, food and tourism. All metrics have been altered," explained Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym).

He referred to the fact that compared to 2019, sales have continued to increase during 2021, month after month, after the relaxation of the executive order and the island's vaccination progress.

"The value of the gift, the cost, this time is higher. We project that there will be more movement in sales now than before the pandemic. The lack of control in consumer spending is immeasurable. There is greater purchasing power in all lines and a lot of activity in shopping to go out to eat and even in stays. They are giving away experiences," Vázquez highlighted.

This information was confirmed by Jesús Ramos, president of the Puerto Rico Paradores Association and owner of Villas de Sotomayor, in Adjuntas, who reported that the occupation has continued to increase since the beginning of the year.

"We have had an excellent turn in sales since January. People are making a lot of reservations and on Father's Day weekend we are already at 80 percent full. Compared to 2019, we have made it through every month and we are going to make it through June. People are calling, they want to share as a family staying in Puerto Rico," Ramos added.

He was echoed by Joaquín Bolívar, president of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, who added that there has been a notable improvement in reservations after the latest executive order eased restrictions to reactivate the economy.

"The hotels are on the right track. For Father's Day, hotels are almost full and for the summer in general they are filling up with visitors, mostly from the United States," Bolívar confirmed. Moreover, traditional commerce understands that it is still premature to know the impact of sales, since last-minute reservations are the norm on the island. However, business owners are confident that there will be higher sales than other years.

Adolfo “Tito” González, president of the Puerto Rican Shopping Centers Association (ACCP by its Spanish initials), said that although it is still early to provide specific sales data, the forecast is optimistic.

"It is shaping up to be a good season. There is more traffic, sales in general have been improving. Everything that is electronic is still very fashionable and there is a gradual increase in restaurants, where this year it will be possible to celebrate what could not be in 2020," he said.

Although Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet, Spanish acronym) and director of Public and Government Affairs of Walmart Puerto Rico, also expressed that it is premature to know the purchase pattern for this traditional celebration, he pointed out that —as an industry— they have registered consistent growth since February.

"More is being consumed. There is an increase in sales compared to 2020, since shops are open and there is a lot of money in the street, but this is the week when we will see higher sales over Father's Day," he stated.