The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado Santiago, reported that preliminary data collected by the entity projects 96 percent hotel occupation for Memorial Day Weekend, between May 28 and 31.
Current statistics reflect that due to health and safety measures, as well as marketing strategies by the PRTC and the private sector, the island's tourism industry is making steady recovery after the hardship wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This figure is projected based on the accommodations endorsed by the PRTC, with data collected up to Wednesday, May 26. Final numbers are expected to increase before the extended weekend begins as requests for last minute reservations continue to be received.
"This coming weekend is shaping up to be one of great activity for the tourism industry, which we are certain is a very positive prelude to the opening of summer, which is traditionally the high season for domestic tourism in Puerto Rico. At the PRTC, we have been consistently working on preparing Puerto Rico as a destination, while the endorsed lodgings are ready to receive an increase in guests over the next few months. In addition, we are pleased with the work and collaboration that we have established with the mayors to maximize these efforts aimed at promoting the reactivation of tourism in Puerto Rico," Mercado stated.
He also revealed that most reservations are due for Saturday, May 29, with the Porta Atlántico area (the island's northern region) as the top region, with 99.7 percent occupancy projections. This region is followed by Portal del Sol (west) with 97.8 percent; Porta Caribe (south), with 96.8 percent; the islands of Vieques and Culebra with 96.6 percent; the Metro and Eastern regions with 95.7 percent each, and Porta Cordillera (mountainous region) with 89.9 percent.
"Statistics collected by the PRTC show that hotel occupancy on holiday weekends has surpassed 95 percent so far this year. Likewise, an increase was reflected as of March, for which there was a historical record in tax collections per room, of $9.1 million. We are confident that this trend will continue during the coming summer months," the executive director said.
According to Mercado, the health and safety measures established by the government of Puerto Rico have set the standard to restore the confidence of consumers to return to vacation on the island, without having to travel abroad.
Moreover, these dates coincide positively with the requirements of the new Executive Order of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi that came into force on Monday, May 24, since the regulations it includes favor the development of tourism, such as: the elimination of the curfew ; the increase in the capacity of diners in restaurants; shopping centers, theaters and cinemas, among others.
"We are filled with satisfaction and enthusiasm to see that our tourism industry is recovering and growing by leaps and bounds to contribute to the solidification of Puerto Rico as a destination of excellence, both locally and internationally," Mercado affirmed.
