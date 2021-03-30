The designated executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado, informed that preliminary reports show that from April 1 to 4, the general average occupancy in endorsed inns around the island will be more than 95 percent.

The information collected, the product of reports from facilities located around the island, also indicates that a large majority of the guests who will be enjoying the Easter holiday season are local.

"At the Tourism Co. we are very pleased to see how the combination of the collaboration of all tourism sectors to prepare, certify, and stay in compliance with the strict health and safety guidelines designed by the PRTC, together with our awareness campaigns they continue to promote the reopening of the destination and have resulted in these excellent occupancy numbers," Mercado said.

“It is gratifying to see how the measures established by Gov. Pierluisi's Executive Orders, the collaboration of all health and safety agencies in their implementation, and the strategies of our industry have led the public to perceive our lodgings as safe and compliant with the recommended health protocols," he added.

Mercado offered additional details on the statistics received by the public corporation indicating that, until Friday, March 26, most of the reservations are concentrated in the Porta Atlántico area with 96 percent occupancy. This region is followed by Porta del Sol with 93 percent; Porta Cordillera with 92 percent; the Metro area with 88 percent; Porta Caribe with 87 percent; the eastern area with 86 percent, and the islands of Vieques and Culebra with 80 percent.

At the island level, projections indicate that the percentage of occupancy will remain at a high level throughout Holy Week, with 90 percent to 95 percent occupancy from Monday to Wednesday, and that it could exceed 95 percent between Thursday and Sunday. It should be noted that the final numbers are expected to increase during this week, as there are several days left before the long weekend begins and requests for last minute reservations continue to be received.

The PRTC reiterated its commitment to offer residents and visitors a tourist destination with the highest standards and protocols for health and safety. In preparation for the anticipated increase in visitors this week, specific initiatives have been carried out focused on continuing to educate on the health and safety measures that apply to the tourism industry.

Among these efforts, the entity granted the PRTC Health and Safety Certification to 18 lodges in Vieques, and to 33 lodges in Culebra. With this, a total of 202 inns and hotels on the Island already have this certification.

Likewise, to expand the visibility of the current protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as was done recently in the tourist areas of the metropolitan area, the PRTC installed exterior signs at various strategic points in Ceiba, Vieques, and Culebra.

Moreover, there will be bilingual security personnel at the tourist orientation booth located in Condado's Ventana al Mar area 7 days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In light of the reopening of the Ponce and Aguadilla airports this Thursday, April 1, activations will be held to welcome the inaugural flights. The PRTC continues with the efforts to guide visitors on COVID-19 protocols in the entity's 10 information centers, located at the airports and the Ochoa Building and La Princesa in Old San Juan.

"Our tourism industry continues to recover and strengthen steadily. The increase in hotel occupancy and its multiplier economic effect is the result of our efforts to maximize the projection of our destination as a safe, diverse and viable alternative for the residents of the island and motivates us to continue working hard to achieve the eventual total reopening and maintain tourism as the leading economic engine in Puerto Rico's development," Mercado stated.