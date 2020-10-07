Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced people to remain home, and amid the post-Hurricane Maria concerns over infrastructure, one company is intent on providing smart technological solutions that could revolutionize and transform Puerto Rico into a smart island capable of optimizing its resource management.
Everynet, a leading Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) tech pioneer and network operator, announced that it completed the roll-out of a new secure data network designed to enhance Puerto Rico’s infrastructure modernization initiatives. Its Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Tom Nelson, explained that the IoT (Internet of Things) technology is a low-data, encrypted system that, through sensors, emits signals to prompt action based on its detections.
“Think about the ability to have different kinds of assets that are connected; an asset could be like a vending machine that when it realizes it’s low on candy bars or low on products, it sends a signal up to the cloud and says ‘I need to be stocked, and by the way, I need to be stocked with these certain products,’ and then someone can come back and fill it,” he explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
In terms of infrastructure, this tool promises to be a game-changer for areas such as water and electricity, which are not only essential services. but also critical as more people have increased their daily use of these resources due to remote work and learning, among others.
In the case of water, for instance, the sensors could detect leakage in the water pipes and alert the main system so that the situation can be addressed promptly and reduce interrupted services. By allowing a swift response, the water infrastructure would thus avoid losses as well.
“It’s a technology that allows you to detect leaks within the infrastructure, the pipeline if you will, where the leak is so those can be remedied. And also the water meter side—especially in today’s time with the pandemic—rather than putting employees in harm’s way going out and reading meters, they would be able to do that with technology reading the information. And so, it becomes efficient, it becomes safe but probably most importantly, it is saving a valuable resource like water,” Nelson said.
Similar uses can be applied for electricity, in which strategically located IoT sensors can detect if a tree or random object falls or tilts on top of a power line. If there’s a major storm like Hurricane Maria or any sort of natural disaster that affects electric poles, the IoT system can notify it so that the maintenance and repair crew know exactly which areas are in need.
Variety of Other Applications
Moreover, the network can be applied to businesses. “Think about when the power goes out on the island. One of the most important things is to continue that power source. Many enterprises will have generators that would keep the power on if the power goes off, and you can also put sensors and monitors in those generators to make sure that they’re there, they’re available and they can provide valuable backup resources.”
Beyond infrastructure and private uses, the IoT’s sensor mechanisms can be used for energy conservation, which would potentially reduce the expenses of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), optimize the latter’s resources and help fight climate change. As an example, Nelson said that the IoT can be used in pole lights on streets and roads that would trigger lighting when it senses movement, rather than having a preset schedule that would have the lights turned on even when they’re not needed.
As for other smart solutions, the IoT may be applied in a variety of ways, such as to detect soil pH levels for farmers, reducing traffic jams by triggering traffic lights in accordance to volume rather than a regular schedule, assisting law enforcement in providing sensing information, helping ensure social distancing amid the pandemic and supply management, among others. According to Nelson, Everynet has already made this technology available for most of Puerto Rico. “It covers the entire island; 95 percent of the population.
“What we have built in Puerto Rico is this very robust network for the LPWAN, but the applications on top of the network can be provided by anyone; what we call an open-host, open-neutral network. So, anyone on the island—developers or integrators, or solutions providers—can put their own applications on top, so it’s an open network available for Puerto Rico for developers that develop applications,” Nelson affirmed.
