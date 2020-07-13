The slow recovery in coin production by the U.S. Mint as a result of the pandemic has begun making its impact mainly in the small and midsize businesses sector (Pymes by its Spanish acronym), where most cash transactions are made.

As revealed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL three weeks ago, COVID-19 reduced the local coin inventory due to business closures, limited bank service—with procedures done mainly via drive-thru, where coins are not allowed— and a decreased production of Federal Reserve coins.

Jorge Argüelles, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), argued that although business owners choose to adjust their prices to round numbers, when applying the Sales & Use Tax (11.5 percent), many consumers require change, which is now hard to obtain.

"Business owners are going to the bank seeking change, but there isn't much available. We are at the mercy of the consumer having the exact change or choosing to lose money, bringing the payment to a round number in favor of the client. At first it was bearable, but as the reopening continues to normalize, the situation has begun to escalate," he added.

As an alternative, he recommended that the government should develop a public policy of collecting the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) in round numbers, at least until the emergency ends.

In the case of large chains, the change is not as perceptible because most transactions are made with credit or debit cards, a practice that has increased throughout the pandemic.

Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association, acknowledged that, while they do receive cash transactions, it is not usually the norm. However, he explained that with the Money Center—like the one they have in Walmart stores—they had opened up with enough cash to be able to work with the currency change of the 75,000 checks of $1,200 that were expected to arrive by mail, and which are regularly changed in this type of business.

"However, so far that expected avalanche has not happened. Therefore, in both segments there has been no significant movement that warrants much change. It's all under control," he stated.

Banks Association Reacts

Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR by its Spanish initials), said, “in recent weeks, we notified the public about the situation of currency decline at the national level, and we are aware that it continues. Financial institutions on the island maintain constant monitoring and communication with the Federal Reserve about the evolution of the situation, and the Reserve continues to implement its currency distribution plan to mitigate the effects of low inventories."

"There is no date when the situation will level off, but we understand that it will be a temporary one. ABPR has developed a social media campaign urging customers to use their credit and debit cards when making payments, as well as mobile applications and to use exact exchange," she added.