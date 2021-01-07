Despite generally positive economic expectations for 2021, thanks to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and the latest round of federal stimulus funds, the reality for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico continues to be one of uncertainty and a lack of financial stability.
The federal government approved in recent days the new $900 billion stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, albeit with fewer resources. While the island’s new administration affirmed that it is ready to disburse the incentives, whose figure remains undisclosed for Puerto Rico, both SMEs and self-employed workers are concerned about the local government’s capability to disburse the second round of funds.
Daniel Rosa, president of the Puerto Rico Artisans Federation, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that only 45 percent of workers in this sector were able to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments of $600 a week, while the rest were denied this benefit. He also alleged that this sector received “unfair treatment” by local government agencies and other financial institutions when applying for PUA and other benefits for workers and businesses.
“We believe that [the government] did not manage the funds well because there wasn’t equality… and many of those funds were lost,” he claimed, adding that multiple peers were forced to seek other jobs to make ends meet or close their workshops, while others moved to the U.S. mainland in search of better financial opportunities
Along that line, Francisco Santana —president of the SMEs Association (AsoPYMES by its Spanish acronym)— criticized the local agencies’ alleged lack of communication. According to Santana, “there is no way to access the PUA,” in the sense that he deems the process to contact the Labor Department as difficult. “They don’t answer their phones, they don’t reply to emails… The small-business owner has no way to communicate with them. You don’t have a way to make your claims,” said Santana, a self-employed worker, who explained that he has firsthand experience on this regard after unsuccessfully applying for the PUA.
Likewise, he denounced that a significant number of SMEs could not apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) managed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Santana said small businesses of one to five employees —which he said make up 56 percent of the business sector in Puerto Rico— faced more challenges than larger companies.
Government officials have denied the charges, stating that applications have been processes as efficiently as possible, for those who qualify. In fact, in September 2020, a new platform for PUA to share tax information with the P.R. Department of Treasury, or Hacienda to prevent fraud.
Reportedly, some advantages provided by the platform are to check the status of the claim online per week, receive immediate correspondence via email, and know decisions online. In addition, the payment would be issued between 24 to 72 hours by direct deposit for all those who meet the requirements in law. At the same time, most claims will be automatically evaluated allowing immediate approval.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced an agreement between the local agency and its federal counterpart for the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). This initiative will provide an additional $100 per week aimed at citizens who are receiving unemployment benefits for previously earning salaries, but in turn, generated income amounting to at least $5,000 in self-employment during the 2019 tax year. These are individuals who do not meet the PUA program’s requirements.
Specifically, the Labor secretary explained that this program is aimed primarily at residents who have a main job and are paid unemployment Insurance by their employers, but kept a second job as self-employed workers and informed incomes equivalent to $5,000 or more during the 2019 tax year. “We have identified roughly 60,000 people who may meet the requirements, which would represent an economic impact of approximately $65 million,” he stated.
Fewer Funds in New Stimulus
After weeks of turmoil in Congress, the federal legislature approved a new economic stimulus bill —referred to as the CARES Act II—, which includes a $900 billion stimulus package. Despite bipartisan pressure to increase the funds under CARES Act II, and even some push by outgoing President Donald Trump, the bill slashes the original funding from CARES Act I by half. That is, instead of disbursing $1,200 for eligible citizens, the new legal framework allocates $600.
Likewise, the original CARES Act assigned $600 a week under the PUA program but halves it to weekly payments of $300. The same applies to eviction protections and similar programs.
Although President-elect Joe Biden’s administration is expected to provide yet another stimulus package to make up for the current law’s alleged shortcomings, there are still concerns about the incoming federal aid, especially since some believed that funding under the original CARES Act did not suffice to meet business and individual needs. The bill, as signed, does not indicate that the PUA will be paid retroactively since January 1, the day after the original PUA payments expired.
Moreover, the corresponding agencies have not revealed how much of the $900 billion will be allocated to Puerto Rico, although it is expected that the island will receive at least $500 million for nutritional assistance programs.
Concerning forgivable loans, the new law will add $24 billion to the PPP. However, as underscored by Santana, scores of local businesses did not qualify the first time around or were unable to apply due to allegedly missing or conflicting information provided by local authorities on the requirements and how to solicit the stimulus.
Treasury Readies for Disbursements
While concerns persist over the disbursement of these federal funds, Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés affirmed that the agency is getting ready to distribute “90 percent to 95 percent” of the $600 payments sometime “within the next three to four weeks.” This, however, is subject to the federal Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) approval of the agency’s disbursement strategy.
“We submitted a distribution plan to the IRS only 10 hours after this had become law. Essentially, we intend to use the same information that the participants submitted for the $1,200 program, even though there are some minor changes, starting with the fact that the benefit has a lower amount. We understand that we have the necessary information to be able to distribute it to the vast majority of Puerto Ricans. This distribution plan is currently under the IRS’ revision. So, we await, constantly following up on the IRS,” Parés stated.
Once the IRS greenlights the process, this economic stimulus is estimated to impact nearly 3 million Puerto Rico residents, the secretary informed. “This program will benefit 2.8 million Puerto Rico residents. The program, as established in the draft, seeks to facilitate the lives of all the persons who received the $1,200 incentive,” he added.
Meanwhile, thousands of people who applied for the original stimulus reportedly did not receive the $1,200 checks. In late January, Parés explained that roughly 1,300 people provided incorrect bank account information on Hacienda’s Unified Internal Revenue Service platform (SURI by its Spanish acronym), while another 4,500 listed addresses that have not been duly identified by the postal system.
“Although Hacienda warned them about the mistake with their bank accounts or the route number, 1,300 people have not updated the information on SURI. This is the only thing missing to process the $1,200 payment,” he stated then, although the period to claim the stimulus expired on Jan. 31, 2020. As of press time, the secretary could not be reached to provide an update on these numbers or the PUA issues.
Demand for Looser Restrictions
Overall, SMEs have been, along with the tourism industry, the hardest-hit sectors throughout the pandemic. Estimates shared by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) revealed that 20 percent to 30 percent of SMEs are at high risk of closing permanently. The lack of fund availability paired with government-issued restrictions has battered these businesses.
Issues with the government’s handling of the economic stimulus notwithstanding, the president of the Artisans Federation asserted that this sector’s main request is to be allowed to set up workspaces in open-spaced areas, such as the Paseo de la Princesa in Old San Juan or in public plazas. “What we want is for the government to allow us to work. We don’t want to depend on the government; we want us to be given the opportunity to work,” Rosa underscored.
Moreover, Santana opined that the current restriction of businesses’ client capacity of 30 percent should be subject to revision. In his opinion, this restriction benefits companies with larger business operations than micro-businesses or SMEs. “The percentage should not be generalized for small and large businesses,” and it must also be applied taking into account the individual business model, he said.
Pierluisi has announced that the next executive order to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic will come with looser restrictions. Among the less severe limitations is a shorter curfew, starting at 11:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m., and ending at 5:00 a.m. as per usual. In addition, the island-wide lockdown on Sundays that has been scrutinized by the private sector will no longer be in effect.
"Although I would like to be flexible and eliminate de curfew, I have sought a fine balance," the governor said.
In light of these modifications, businesses will be allowed to run their operations until 10:00 p.m., an additional hour from the current provisions.
The upcoming executive order will start on Friday, January 8, and will be in effect for 30 days.
- Reporters Yaritza Clemente and Christian Ramos contributed to this story.
