Electric vehicles (EVs) experimented a sales boost in the last year, but they still do not reach 1 percent of the total units sold annually in Puerto Rico.
10,606 new units were sold in the island last year. However, over a year ago there were 200 electric units—a number that currently stands at 690—which industry experts say is an advance, but there is still a long road ahead for this sector.
The reasons for such slow growth, according to industry analysts, is the energy cost, the lack of infrastructure, the recharge time, and the cost and scope of the units. In the last two years, many brands have been working, managing to adjust to current needs. It is estimated that between 2020 to 2025 there will be strong growth in the sector, a process that was delayed after the impact of COVID-19.
Ricardo García, president of the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), had pointed out that the fuel efficiency of conventional cars—which already averages 40 miles per gallon—and the the island's economic situation have also been elements that have stopped the advance of EVs.
"Although the launch of several electric models is projected for 2020, a strong penetration in this segment is not projected in Puerto Rico, until at least the next decade," said García.
However, Jesús Veguilla, owner of Car Power Solutions—a company dedicated to selling electric car chargers—does not entirely agree with the arguments about slow growth.
“The charge per kilowatt for loading these units is about 54 cents. For example, a charge to run between 38 and 40 mph costs about $4.00," he explained.
According to Veguilla, there are between 150 and 200 chargers or ‘plugshares’ in Puerto Rico that are part of the 'destination charging' infrastructure. They are located in different places around the island—such as parking lots and restaurants—which allows the customer to use this service free of charge when consuming on the premises, while other establishments do charge for each electric charge.
"With these cars, in the event of a hurricane, lines at gas stations are avoided, because they can be loaded in advance to use them for a week, to run between 200 and 300 miles. These cars can also be charged with electric plants or solar panels," Veguilla said of EVs, which don't pay taxes in Puerto Rico.
Veguilla, who also runs a blog at mitesla.com and Facebook page Tesla Puerto Rico, said that Teslas are preferred among consumers. However, he said that many insurance companies refuse to provide coverage to Elon Musk's brand.
"The problem is that the company is not in Puerto Rico, so there is no service area. The company's mechanics come every two months to fix their clients' cars on the island. When there is a crash, the car must be sent to Jacksonville, Florida, to fix it, which increases the cost of policy premiums. They assure them if the client has collateral," he stated.
On this topic, Deputy Insurance Commissioner Rafael Cestero explained that this occurs because it is not a good business for insurers, which cannot be forced to provide coverage for these vehicles.
“When there are few policyholders the basic principle of insurance is broken; the market is very small. The premium of many will pay for the loss of few. If it is not a large market, it is not a business for insurers. We are in a free market and the law does not force them to have to take this risk," Cestero said, referring to the small number of electric cars on the island compared to gas-powered vehicles.
Although the Tesla model is not broken down in the official sales statistics, it is known that in Puerto Rico this brand is purchased through direct internet customers because the company does not have a direct importer or dealers.
Eco-Friendly Models
Juan Santana Chea, commercial director of Nissan Puerto Rico, said that EVs and hybrid cars reached combined sales of 751 units, of which 52.5 percent were sedans and 47.5 percent were SUVs.
"The total of eco-friendly cars sold in 2019 represents just 0.7 percent of the 106,606 units sold in Puerto Rico. Until 2014, the alternative available to consumers aware of the environment or in search of savings in fuel consumption were hybrid models. Currently, there are 455 eco-friendly models in Puerto Rico," Santana said.
Eco-friendly vehicle sales for the past 16 years (2004-2019) reaches 10,293 units. At the end of 2018, 453 units were sold and in 2019 they represented 751. For 2014, electric vehicles were introduced to the local market, including the Nissan LEAF, BMW i4 and i8, and the Chevy Volt.
“In Puerto Rico, there were [EVs] for sale, allowing Nissan LEAF to become one of the first electric vehicles on the local market. At the beginning of August 2014, the Nissan LEAF was launched. Subsequently, BMW made the introduction of the BMW i3 in the same month. In November of the same year, BMW launched its second plug-in hybrid BMW i8 (performance vehicle), a participant in the Premium Sport segment, " the Nissan executive said.
The eco-friendly car trend is expected to spread as manufacturers introduce their advertised models in the 2020-2025 period. In the past two years, several auto brands have relocated their effort toward electric cars.
The profile of the client that decides on an electric model is the one aimed at seeking less harmful mobility alternatives to the environment, since they are less polluting as they do not emit CO2 gases. They are also preferred by the group that seeks to be at the forefront of new technologies and the consumer that seeks savings.
"This group is attracted to electric car technologies if they represent a cost of ownership savings versus an internal combustion vehicle. In order to make their purchase, they carry out detailed analyses of the recovery of the initial purchase investment, the fuel savings, and the maintenance offered by electric vehicles," Santana explained.
In the specific case of the Nissan LEAF, this model offers up to 150 miles with a 40 kWh battery and up to 226 miles with a 62 kWh battery, according to the cycles of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Nissan recently unveiled its first 100 percent electric crossover, the new Ariya, an SUV that can travel up to 300 miles per charge.
As for the Hyundai brand, it has the coupe-style model of the IONIQ hybrid and the brand's first electric compact SUV, KONA Electric, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds in the 64 kWh version. It also has two additional battery versions.
