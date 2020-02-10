Simon Property Group Inc. and Taubman Centers Inc. announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Simon will acquire an 80 percent ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG).
Simon, through its operating partnership, Simon Property Group L.P., will acquire all of Taubman common stock for $52.50 per share in cash and the Taubman family will sell approximately one-third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and remain a 20 percent partner in TRG.
"Since Taubman Centers' founding 70 years ago, we have built a portfolio of high-quality assets and continuously adapted to the evolving retail landscape. I am proud of all that this company's talented employees have achieved and am thrilled to have the opportunity to join together with Simon through this joint venture,” said Robert S. Taubman, president and CEO of Taubman.
TRG is engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 super-regional shopping centers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Asia. Locally, The Mall of San Juan is owned by TRG.
Simon, meanwhile, owns several local malls: Plaza Carolina and Premium Outlets in Barceloneta.
Simon expects to fund the total required cash consideration of about $3.6 billion with existing liquidity.
“By joining together, we will enhance the ability of TRG to invest in innovative retail environments that create exciting shopping and entertainment experiences for consumers, immersive opportunities for retailers, and substantial new job prospects for local communities,” said David Simon, president and CEO of Simon.
