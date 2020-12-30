Simon Property Group Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group TRG), which owns The Mall of San Juan in Puerto Rico.
Under the terms of the transaction, Simon, through its operating partnership, Simon Property Group LP, acquired all of Taubman Centers, Inc. common stock for $43.00 per share in cash, and the Taubman family sold approximately one-third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and remains a 20% partner in TRG.
"We are very pleased to complete this transaction and to add some of the world's premier retail assets to our portfolio," said David Simon, chairman, CEO and president. "This investment will enhance the ability of TRG to establish innovative retail environments for consumers and to create new job prospects for the communities in which it operates. I look forward to partnering with the Taubmans in this exciting new joint venture, and to driving strong performance at TRG's properties."
Robert Taubman, chairman, president and CEO of TRG, stated, "David and I share a vision for optimizing TRG's assets and a strong commitment to our shoppers, retail partners and communities. I am excited to work with the entire Simon team as we share ideas and implement best practices to enhance the operations and cash flow of our new joint venture."
Total consideration for the acquisition, including the redemption of TCO's 6.5% Series J Cumulative Preferred Shares and its 6.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares, was approximately $3.4 billion and was funded with existing liquidity, including proceeds from Simon's recently completed equity offering.
