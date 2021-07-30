Salud Integral en la Montaña (SIM) will expand its range of primary medical care with the first Post COVID-19 Care Clinic in Puerto Rico.
Patients will have access to a multidisciplinary team that will help address short, medium and long-term health conditions exacerbated by complications of the COVID-19 disease.
SIM, a nonprofit community organization that provides primary, preventive and specialized health services in seven municipalities in the Central Region, will begin offering specialized services at the Post COVID-19 Care Clinic on Aug. 7. The Post COVID-19 Care Clinic will serve a variety of patients who have contracted the virus, from people with moderate symptoms who recovered at home to others who required hospitalization.
The Post COVID-19 Care Clinic is funded by a grant from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation as part of the Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative, established in 2020. Q4HE is a wide-ranging initiative to address and reduce health disparities in underserved communities, including those impacted by COVID-19. Financial details were not disclosed.
The multi-year initiative provides a combination of donated testing services, education programs, partnerships, and funding to support initiatives to close the gap in healthcare disparities in underserved communities.
"Quest is excited to team with SIM to create a pathway of care to help address the many ongoing complications brought about by COVID-19," said Mandell Jackson, VP and general manager, Q4HE. "We've seen firsthand the devastation the pandemic has had on underserved communities. Unfortunately, some COVID patients are now experiencing 'long-haul' medical conditions impacting the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin, brain, as well as mental health. Our collaboration with SIM in this unique model will provide ongoing care to help reduce long-term health problems of Puerto Ricans from COVID-19."
"This innovative project represents an advance in the health care for people who have suffered from COVID-19 and have health consequences as a result of the virus. In this Post COVID-19 Care Clinic, SIM will have a multidisciplinary team and a range of specialists who will offer complete care to each patient in person," indicated Dr. Gloria del C. Amador Fernández, president and CEO of SIM.
SIM Active Medical Director, Dr. Nelson Almodóvar said: "The most recent scientific studies indicate that the majority of patients who suffer or suffered from COVID-19 face a variety of symptoms resulting from the virus, such as: respiratory problems, cardiac, fatigue, neurological symptoms, among other symptoms and diseases. Therefore, we have established a team of medical specialists for this Clinic that include, Cardiology, Psychology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology and Nephrology."
Services will be offered every Saturday, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Centro de Salud Integral in Naranjito. The clinic will have a digital monitoring system, as well as support service coordinators to maintain communication between patients and health providers.
Through the innovative Post COVID-19 Care Clinic, SIM plans to serve 2,450 patients who meet clinical admission criteria during its first year of operation, although the population could increase. The Clinic will serve residents of the mountain area, as well as anyone in Puerto Rico who is referred by their primary physician.
The executive director of ASES, Jorge Galva, endorsed this initiative. "SIM is once again at the forefront when it comes to presenting initiatives that have an impact on public health. The Puerto Rico Government's Health Plan has 1.5 million beneficiaries, many of whom have been COVID-19 patients. This is why we will be authorizing special coverage for this demonstration project," said Galva.
SIM recognizes that patients who have suffered from COVID-19 require multidisciplinary healthcare access that can adapt to its consequences. "We are acting to serve this population while the scientific and health community continues to learn about the consequences of COVID-19," added Amador.
In addition to Naranjito, the SIM network extends through Barranquitas, Bayamón, Comerío, Corozal, Orocovis and Toa Alta.
