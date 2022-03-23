Puerto Rico faces a shortage of certified surveyors that could very well impact the island’s reconstruction process after Hurricane María.
“This is not only in Puerto Rico. There is a global shortage of surveyors. The difference between Puerto Rico and other countries is that some recognized the crisis early on and have been taking steps for decades to prepare and recruit surveyors. They have gone to schools to motivate students or have reached out to other professionals that may not have felt totally satisfied in their fields, to convince them to come into the surveying field,” said Ruth L. Trujillo, former State Surveyor.
Currently, there are some 300 certified surveyors in Puerto Rico and, even though Trujillo admits the government and professional organizations have taken some steps to deal with the shortage, she argues a greater effort must be made because there are several thousand reconstruction projects pending. “Before an engineer or an architect can start designing anything, a surveyor has to come to generate the data these professionals need to start working,” she said.
Surveyors measure the location and dimensions and of the plots where a project is to be developed and its location within the plots. He or she also collects information about the terrain and the natural resources that may impact it.
“The surveyor’s professional expertise contributes to the design of strategies and policies need for the socio-economic development of the country,” said Trujillo.
But, while Juan Alicea Flores, president of the Puerto Rico Engineers and Surveyors College (CIAPR, for its Spanish acronym), coincides with Trujillo in terms of the shortage of surveyors and the need to increase their number, he considers there is no crisis yet.
“There are approximately 600 civil engineers authorized to practice as surveyors in Puerto Rico,” said Alicea Flores, who argues that between the civil engineers and the surveyors they can attend to all the reconstruction projects pending.
“We aspire to grow in this area [surveyors] but indeed, we don’t have as many surveyors as we used to,” he added.
Alicea Flores admitted that, very much as Puerto Rico’s population grows older, so is the community of these professionals. Nevertheless, the CIAPR president urged his retired surveyor colleagues to “roll-up their sleeves and come out of retirement –at least temporarily– to assist in solving Puerto Rico’s present situation.
Trujillo anticipated that if there are not enough surveyors the reconstruction of Puerto Rico could be delayed. She also warned against the possibility of “out-sourcing” and bring surveyors from other jurisdictions, because “it could be dangerous.”
“Surveying is tightly linked to current laws and regulations, and if you bring a professional from abroad he or she may not be versed in the law –despite being a professional surveyor– and that could be very dangerous,” Trujillo argued.
The former State Surveyor explained there are several laws affecting the practice of surveying, such as the Puerto Rico Civil Code, mortgage laws and land registry laws, among others. “Each country tells its surveyors how they will collect their information and the quality standards the must meet.”
As an example, Trujillo compared the regulations between Puerto Rico and the Philippines.
“In Puerto Rico, horizontal measurements have a 2.0-centimeter tolerance, whereas in the Philippines, the law allows for a 5.0-centimeter tolerance. While they may be able to use a less accurate equipment in the Philippines, here we would be breaking the law,” she explained.
Trujillo recognized the government’s rigorous regulation of surveying may be having an impact on the number of people interested in pursuing the profession. In an attempt to deal with the situation conversations about the possibility of relaxing some of the regulations are already taking place. In the U.S., for instance, several state governments have lowered the number of academic credits a person needs to complete to become a surveyor, along with the relaxation of some of their regulations.
“We are in a collaborative economy where the client looks more for quality than for a professional with a license saying he is authorized to do the work. This is a very fine line… Nevertheless, Puerto Ricans are still very conservative in these matters, and that [relaxing regulations] is not being considered for the near future,” Trujillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.