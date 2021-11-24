Shopping malls seemed to be falling out of fashion. With the impossibly steep competition offered by online retailers, which often have more options and usually better prices, wouldn’t brick and mortar stores have no other option but to shut their doors?
At least, this seemed to be the perception of many consumers amidst a pandemic that made going outside a serious health risk. However, people have been returning to Puerto Rico’s top shopping malls at pre-pandemic rates. By rapidly adjusting to the changing retail scene, Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services believes malls can become relevant again.
Retail real estate owners’ key to turning around the retail environment, according to Deloitte, is to focus on three strategic priorities:
1. Recast the role of the shopping center to serve multiple purposes.
2. Drive greater customization in the tenant mix.
3. Develop a new leasing model that captures the value derived from the new business model.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL reached out to some of San Juan’s top shopping malls to find out what they’ve implemented to bring customers back and what they see for the future of in-person shopping.
The Mall of San Juan’s Revival
In Aug 2020, Bloomberg published an article on the Mall of San Juan titled “Everything Went Wrong for Puerto Rico’s $475 Million Mall” after a potential buyer pulled out and it lost its two anchor stores – Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.
A year later the Mall of San Juan is thriving, according to Irene Muñiz, Marketing and Tourism Manager. The mall is 100% leased, opening more than 15 new stores since Dec. 2020, and having over 100 stores and restaurants, 60% of which are unique to the Puerto Rico market.
The spaces previously occupied by Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue have been repurposed. In a partnership with the Puerto Rico College of Surgeons and Physicians, a vaccination site has been set up on the second level of what used to be Nordstrom. In the future, the anchor spaces will be used for specific events such as auto shows, and as a television filming studio.
“We are always committed to bringing unique new tenants to The Mall of San Juan and the Nordstrom/Saks spaces will give us that opportunity,” said Muñiz.
Being completely leased is quite an accomplishment, considering that in the first quarter of 2021 the vacancy rate in regional malls rose by 11.4% year on year from 2020, as reported by Deloitte.
Part of the Mall of San Juan’s success relies on combining store-level inventory and the digital supply chain, explained Muñiz.
“In the retail world, it's no longer online vs brick-and-mortar. Markets where a brand has a physical store and an online presence, sales are often higher.”
The pandemic’s level of impact varied significantly by geography. Deloitte’s data revealed that in metropolitan areas like New York, online spending was more frequent than retail trips. Other markets saw average trends in both areas, and some, such as Honolulu, Hawaii, experienced above average growth in retail trips.
The Mall of San Juan reopened in June 2020 amidst the pandemic, rapidly adjusting to the new reality created by Covid-19.
“We ensured all signage and protocols were up to date, complied with all local government orders and have since then. Families feel safe coming back and we continue to see that feeling. Our stores have been positively increasing sales since the Mall reopened in June 2020 and our restaurants, all with outdoor terraces, have also been fully booked,” said Muñiz.
Consumers increasingly browse or shop online, making delivery and pick-up options such as “buy online pick-up in store” (BOPIS) essential. The Mall of San Juan created a delivery service that has generated over $100k in sales, with over 30 stores participating in the program.
People are returning to the mall despite health concerns. Through strategic signage and enforcement by its security team, the Mall of San Juan makes sure that guests comply with all protocols. Cleaning frequency was increased, hand sanitizing stations were set up all around the mall, and restaurants have outdoor terraces.
Teams clean and disinfect the center throughout the day focusing on high-touch and high-traffic surfaces. They have closed play areas, turned off drinking fountains and rearranged common areas to allow for greater social distancing.
Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe
Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey, and Plaza Del Caribe, located in Ponce, are both operated by Empresas Fonalledas. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL was able to contact Lorraine Vissepó, Director of Corporate Communications at Empresas Fonalledas, to find out how the Caribbean’s largest shopping mall has been faring.
“The pandemic accelerated some of the changes already taking place in the industry, such as the adoption of digital technologies, the consolidation or disappearance of retailers that were facing economic challenges, and the integration of more services and innovative retail concepts to the shopping center retail mix,” Vissepò responded.
Both Plaza Las Amèricas and Plaza Del Caribe are seeing similar traffic compared to their pre-pandemic levels. Consumer behaviors have morphed, becoming more targeted on a certain product and less interested in browsing stores.
“We continue focusing on what we always have focused on: providing our customers with the most diversified variety of products and services, entertainment options, and food dining opportunities under the same roof in Puerto Rico,” asserted Vissepó.
By the end of 2021, Plaza Las Américas will have a 93% occupancy rate. Their plans to open a Dave and Busters next year will bring the occupancy rate to 95% as well as entice guests interested in entertainment, in addition to shopping.
Plaza Las Américas continues to embrace technology to give clients the “Plaza” experience at home using the PLAZA App or website.
“The pandemic accelerated the adoption by stores and Shopping Centers of Omni-Channel platforms to be able to service the shopper from either brick-and-mortar or through e- commerce. This tendency will continue into the future,” said Vissepó.
To keep their doors open, malls must comply with stringent health and safety measures. Across the industry, traditional Black Friday sales have been spread over several weeks, limiting shoppers from conglomerating all at once.
Additionally, Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe are facilitating Covid-19 vaccination centers through authorized third party organizations. Plaza Del Caribe, in Ponce, is also offering free COVID-19 testing in partnership with Ponce’s municipal government.
Overall, sales are up from last year. The Census Bureau of the United States Department of Commerce reported that retail sales in the third quarter of 2021 increased 13.1 percent from the third quarter of 2020. In that same period, e-commerce increased 6.8 percent.
