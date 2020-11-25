The results of Santa's List 2020, the fifth edition of the annual holiday shopping survey by Arteaga & Arteaga, revealed a 13-percent drop in Christmas shopping intent compared to 2019.
The pandemic impacted general Christmas-shopping intent among consumers and also affected retail sales by 11.4 percent during the first six months of the year. However, the drop in shopping intent does not mean that consumers won't shop this year; rather, they will focus on finding unique presents for their loved ones. In fact, presents were the only type of holiday shopping in which consumers displayed greater shopping intent than in 2019.
The survey presented a more demanding consumer. Whether it's in brick-and-mortar stores or online, consumers seek value. 91 percent of those surveyed said that they intend to buy gifts or products only if they're on sale.
Despite a drop between 7 percent to 10 percent in shopping intent on other item categories, consumers will keep looking for good offers for the family, home décor, clothing, food and drinks for the festivities.
Shopping centers, discount stores, and department stores are still the preferred establishments for holiday shopping, according to Santa's List 2020. However, this year the study confirmed a growing popularity among local stores. With 11 percent, these stores represent the highest percentage on where consumers will begin their Christmas spending.
"Although it's been an unusual year, I am optimistic for the holiday season this year. We have incorporated the best health and safety protocols in its class to protect our employees and clients during the holiday season and the entire year. Stores have worked ardently to offer the most complete combination of products to satisfy budget needs and help clients throughout their shopping season," said Martha Hermilla, senior Marketing director at Centros Comerciales RVI.
Children were prioritized in the survey, with 47 percent of consumers stating that they will buy gifts for the family, but less expensive. Presents for extended family will drop by 29 percent, while gifts for friends will decrease by 36 percent.
Meaningful presents will be very popular this year. For example, car accessories certificates, an oil and filter change certificate, a basket with healthy products, books by local writers, handicrafts, and music from emerging artists are some of the gifts listed on Santa’s List 2020.
66 percent of participants said they would continue shopping online. Moreover, 13 percent of buyers said they would carry out their Christmas shopping online. This is reflective of the general increase in online stores and apps, 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
