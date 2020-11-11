The Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers (ACCP by its Spanish initials) reported the results of the first eight weeks of sampling of four main indicators to ensure that its shopping centers comply with the guidelines of the executive orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This program was implemented as requested by the government as one of the main conditions to continue operating.

During the months of September and October, the closed-format shopping centers reported 98.71 percent compliance, well above the minimum parameters of 90 percent required in that period.

According to the most recent executive orders, "the private sector has established a collaborative surveillance system aimed at the self-supervision of each economic sector."

To this end, a private consulting firm structured a self-examination program for the industry. Within this program, observers are assigned on a daily basis and for several hours a day to count faults to the contagion prevention parameters.

These four parameters, measured for the past eight weeks, include:

— Staying within the maximum capacity of people in the shopping centers at all times.

— Comply with a minimum spacing of 6 feet in lines.

— Maintain physical distance of 6 feet or more in order to avoid crowds.

— Face masks required at all times.

ACCP President Adolfo "Tito" González affirmed that most shopping centers in Puerto Rico have been "proactive" in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Everything's Ready for Early Bird Sales Businesses and the government announce alternatives for a safe holiday season

"Immediately after it was requested, we implemented a joint protocol, which created a uniform hygiene system. The measures have been very effective, and now that the Christmas season is approaching, we continue with the same rigor that we began in June, when they allowed us to reopen our stores. The results obtained in the collaborative surveillance program prove that the shopping centers have been strict and responsible in our procedures," González said.

The ACCP reaffirmed its commitment to continue collaborating with the government and to comply with the guidelines and recommendations in order to protect its employees, tenants, visitors, and continue to move the economy.