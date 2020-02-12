Chef Jonathan Cruz doesn’t play with the usual palette of flavors at Shibō. Quite the contrary. He’s crafted a hybrid style that fuses Latin and Asian cuisine with his own pizzazz. Certain dishes are bold and racy while others are light and delicate bites. All creations excite your taste buds.
Established three years ago, Shibō also embodies Cruz’s curiosity and travel experiences to countries like Perú, Thailand, México and Spain, which have influenced his cooking.
“I find inspiration traveling,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL during a tasting at the restaurant last week.
The next trip? He plans to visit Japan in April.
While the kitchen can be a stressful environment, the chef found a way to lower the heat in the quarters where he spends longs hours working and discovering flavors every day.
“This is a demanding job so I wanted to cook something that I had fun with. When you have fun, like I do concocting ingredients, the job stops being a sacrifice and it becomes a learning experience,” Cruz explained.
“I go for things you won’t find in other places. I like unexpected things,” he added on a night the place was bursting with customers.
He means it.
Located towards the end of Loíza street in San Juan, a neighborhood known for its gastronomic and bar scene, Shibō offers diners a culinary journey that incorporates a clever use of textures, colors and seasonings. Due to its distinctive approach to food, two years ago, Eater magazine named the restaurant as one of the nine hottest new spots in San Juan and, just a few weeks ago, the specialized website Big 7 Travel picked it as one of the best 25 places to eat in Puerto Rico.
“Shibō is Asian soul food at its best. And, while it’s not necessarily something you’d expect to find in Puerto Rico, it’s a delightful respite from the tantalizing traditional flavors of local dishes,” noted Big 7 Travel when it granted Shibō the 24th spot on its list.
You feel the restaurant’s eclectic and bold vibe from the moment you walk into this warm and friendly environment decorated with blue and black walls, fern wallpaper, buddhas, luscious plants and a water fountain. “Taste our flavors,” shouts a neon sign on the wall, while some of the chairs have the Chinese translation of “Rise Up” engraved on the back, a reminder of the effort it took to reopen the place after Hurricane Maria and a take of sorts on Maya Angelou’s famous phrase “I still stand.”
From the exuberant decor, you move to the intriguing menu. It includes hors d’oeuvres like fufu dumplings or small pockets of beef and sweet plantain with eel sauce; longaniza kimcheese, a cheddar cheese fondue with Puerto Rican sausage served with wonton nachos; enoki fries or tempura mushrooms with truffle oil and cilantro; Korean fried chicharrón, which is your choice of fried calamari or chicken drenched in gochujang sauce, a sweet and spicy Korean sauce, sprinkled with scallions and sesame seeds; and nori chip pockets filled with spicy tuna-salmon and cream cheese on a bed of avocado purée and ponzu sauce to dip them in.
For the sushi and fish lover, there is fresh-from-the-sea sashimi. If you are feeling adventurous, and don’t mind meat, you can eat the Guavate roll, a smoked pork sushi roll with yellow plantain and avocado topped with grated smoked tuna, inspired by the town of Cayey, known for its trademark roasted pig.
Cruz’s mastery of the ingredients and flair emerges in each dish, from the delicate inspirations to the spicy compositions. For example, he serves the tom sum salad in an elongated sleek black plate contrasting the vivid colors of the carrots, cherry tomatoes and peppers with the papaya’s demure green. Made from shredded unripe papaya, cabbage and drenched in a Thai lemon vinaigrette and anchovy sauce, this salad is a signature dish in Thailand and a popular plate in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. Simply delish, to steal a line from foodie celebrity Rachel Ray.
For meat-eaters, the philipino sisig is a joyous experience. Served in a hot cast-iron skillet, the dish combines skirt steak, chicken and pork, seasoned with onion, peppers, chili, lime and cilantro, topped with a sunny side egg, and served with white rice on the side. Prior to cooking, the meats marinated in Filipino-Thai sauce that leaves a trail of tanginess in the air as the waiter carries the plate to the table.
My favorite dish was the tacu tacu, a seared tuna steak sitting on a bed of rice and Peruvian black bean puree with a drizzle of eel sauce. Just irresistible.
Another winner were the khao soi noodles, a velvety soup made with coconut, red and yellow curry sauce, egg noodles, egg wonton strips, a dash of lime and cilantro. This dish hit every note on my mouth.
A passion fruit fan, I was stoked to try the maracuya “tiradito”, or sashimi, on a bed of passion fruit sauce, red onions and cilantro, sprinkled with yummy roasted, crunchy Peruvian corn. It blew me away.
To finish the journey on a sweet note, the chef served a pandan leaf soufflé similar to yerba buena, and used in Thai and southeast Asian dishes, topped with vanilla ice cream and blueberries.
Even though Cruz emphasizes his fusion technique, his cuisine does more. It shows how these different flavors overlap and complement each other in ways you may never have noticed. Prices are reasonable, it has an ample selection of vegetarian dishes and the cocktail list is inviting. It even has a sake sangria and a white lotus cocktail. You should give it a try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.