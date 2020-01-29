Concerned with the fact that in Puerto Rico initiatives are praised more than actual results, Birling Capital decided to put forth a list of aggressive goals that may help transform the island’s economy.
Birling Capital outlined several goals for Puerto Rico, which are: transforming Puerto Rico into a nation with robust economic development and a four percent sustained growth within the next two years; the creation of 300,000 new jobs in the private sector within the next six years; raising the labor participation rate to 55 percent; and reducing the unemployment rate to five percent in six years.
They went on to add that it was necessary to have a reduction in government by outsourcing to private sector entities the management of public corporations such as the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s, the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority’s and the State Insurance Fund Corporation’s.
Birling Capital also mentioned that it was necessary to reform the education system into one that’s focused on entrepreneurship, jobs and transformation so that the island’s economy may be measured using international indicators such as the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business.
Many of the goals mentioned by Birling Capital’s president, Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, have been proposed by countless governments to no avail. Rodríguez-Castro added that in order for these to come to fruition, it is imperative to establish adequate guidelines and processes.
“All of this rests on identifying the sectors that can successfully lead a transformation. Usually, when a reform is needed, it is the market that pinpoints which these leading sectors are. However, in this case, in order to be successful, we have to identify and target those specific sectors, they cannot be left up to chance. In Singapore, they identified communications and technology as key to their reform; in the case of Florida, Enterprise Florida, a company that manages the state’s promotions, identified aerospace, photonics, marine sciences, nanotechnology and biotechnology as those industries that had to be promoted. In the case of Puerto Rico, there have already been industries identified,” said Rodríguez-Castro.
Rodríguez-Castro went on to add that, aside from identifying key industries to promote, the way in which these promotions are carried out is vital. Law 73-2008 states that it is important to take note of the manufacture sector’s value and to create local supply chains.
“These two things are intricately related to the cluster concept within promotions. This requires a change in the efforts to promote Puerto Rico as an investment destination,” added Rodríguez-Castro.
The Private Sector
It has become clear that the private sector must assume a greater responsibility in promoting Puerto Rico. According to Birling Capital, the model developed by Enterprise Florida is the one best suited to Puerto Rico. This entity is a public-private partnership paid for by both, the public and private sectors.
“Puerto Rico must move in that direction. The state’s governor is president of the board of directors. In Puerto Rico, we have Invest Puerto Rico; we must fine tune our model so that it is effective,” added Rodríguez-Castro.
According to Rodríguez-Castro, Puerto Rico lacks a global strategy when it comes to promotions and exports.
“A good example of this is the fact that Puerto Rico does not have a presence in Asia, a part of the world that has experienced one of the fastest growths. The center of gravity has moved to the Pacific and Puerto Rico still has an Atlantic vision. It is imperative to realize that becoming part of the world economy is about more than exporting, it’s about understanding its technology and commercial characteristics.”
Positive Streak for U.S. Stock Market Value
Rodríguez-Castro explained that so far this month, the consumer price index, the production price index, retail sales and residential sales have experienced record growth while unemployment continues to decline in the U.S. mainland. He said that consumers are expected to continue contributing to this economic expansion.
The reporter Christian Ramos contributed to this story.
