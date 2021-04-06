After the wave of unemployment generated by the coronavirus pandemic in Puerto Rico, self-employment continues to gain ground in the labor market after registering an increase of 5.4 percent between the months of July to January of fiscal year 2021, when compared to the same period in 2020.
This is supported by the Worker Group Survey prepared by the local Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials), which also reflects another increase in self-employment of 3.6 percent during January 2021, in contrast to the same month in the year previous. A self-employed individual is defined as any person who owns a business, or a freelancer that provides services to other businesses.
Likewise, non-agricultural salaried employment in the manufacturing sector revealed an increase of 1.3 percent in January 2021 in relation to January 2020. From July to January of fiscal year 2021, employment in manufacturing increased 0.1 percent with respect to to the period from July to January of fiscal year 2020.
Despite these increases, the employment estimate reached roughly 953,000 people in January 2021, which represents a reduction of -1.5 percent, or 15,000 fewer people compared to January 2020. In the period from July to January of fiscal year 2021, the employment was approximately 963,000 people, a decrease of -3.1 percent compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in January was 9.3 percent, which sustains an increase of 0.2 percent compared to the same month in 2020. Moreover, the labor participation rate reflected a contraction of -0.3 percent, standing at 39.9 percent during the first month of current year. From July to January of fiscal year 2021, the participation rate was 40.3 percent.
The rest of non-agricultural salaried employment was about 846,200 people in January 2021. Compared with January 2020, when 881,900 people were registered, salaried employment reflected a decrease of -4.0 percent. However, during the period from July to January of fiscal year 2021, total employment was 836,100 people, a decrease of -5.2 percent.
