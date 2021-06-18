The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples (Multiple Insurance Cooperative, CSM) began the construction of its new branch in the premises of its central office, located in Río Piedras, San Juan.
The project, which will be carried out with an investment of nearly $3 million, will result in the creation of 40 direct jobs and 30 indirect and induced jobs.
Once it opens its doors in the first quarter of 2022, the new branch will join the seven service centers that the company has on the island, strengthening its capacity to provide service to its policyholders.
"For more than 55 years the Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples has excelled in the insurance industry for the quality of our products and service. It is a promise that we live and strengthen every day. This new branch in the capital city is proof of this, since our policyholders are our north. They place their trust in our company and we have a duty to approach them, providing them with greater convenience," said CSM President Luis Cordero Rivera.
He added that this development is part of the co-op's strategic growth plan, "which has in its DNA a commitment to continuous improvement of the company to offer better and more efficient customer service. In this way, we reiterate the legacy of Seguros Múltiples as a cutting-edge cooperative company focused on strengthening its areas of service and customer service."
Puerto Rican developer BM Construction is in charge of the construction of the new San Juan branch of CSM.
The Service Center will feature 6,000 square feet, state-of-the-art technology, and a large covered parking area for conducting vehicle inspections of policyholders with claims.
