Less than a year after Re-Grow Puerto Rico was launched and addressing the concerns of the agricultural sector, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), together with the Housing Department, have implemented important improvements to said subsidized program with CDBG-DR funds in order to expedite access to farmers, fishermen, ranchers, beekeepers and agro-entrepreneurs, among others.
"As a sub-recipient designated by the Housing Department for the management of the Re-Grow PR program, the Trust has always been open to listen and attend to the complaints of the sector to improve the application process. We are confident that these improvements will expand the opportunities for more members of the sector to apply for and benefit from this economic development incentive," said Lucy Crespo, CEO of PRSTRT.
Some of the improvements to the Re-Grow Puerto Rico program include: the elimination of the empirical credit requirement greater than 550 as a criterion to determine that the project is financially feasible; for fishing operators, the Vessel Registry and/or Fishing Statistics will be accepted as an alternative to the documentation of the lease, property or purchase contract of any property that is part of the commercial operation; and the assistance of the Help Centers has been extended in person in Camuy, Río Piedras, and San Lorenzo.
In order to guide and facilitate the application process, additional face-to-face centers will soon be opened in the central area of the island.
All these flexibilities have been possible thanks to the teamwork of the Trust and its Re-Grow PR group with the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, who together will continue to create better links with agencies and other organizations for the benefit of applicants. The Re-Grow team has completed to date a total of 32 programmatic and orientation events in virtual and face-to-face modality, adapted to the restrictions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Re-Grow PR continues with its commitment to rebuild a more resilient Puerto Rico and has already delivered $1,104,958 in funds to workers in the agricultural sector linked to livestock, fishing, production of bananas, chili, coriander, recao, among other specialties of the Food industry.
"As the program has evolved, the delivery of funds has been streamlined while improvements have been outlined in internal processes and the capacity of the support team has increased, allowing us to have a more agile allocation of funds. We have assumed the implementation of this CDBG-DR recovery fund program destined for the agricultural sector with all the sense of responsibility and commitment that the Trust requires and distinguishes, and with the openness to urgently address the needs expressed by the members of the ecosystem. Behind Re-Grow is a team of Puerto Rican professionals dedicated to ensuring the success of this program to provide the segment with the boost in economic development that it so badly needs," said Bárbara Rivera, director of the Re-Grow Puerto Rico Program at the PRSTRT.
In addition to the assistance offered free of charge through the Help Centers, also available in person by appointment, the Trust has activated Colmena 66 to meet the need for support in the preparation of Business Plans. Colmena 66's help will make it possible to link agro-entrepreneurs with organizations and resources that provide mentoring and guidance for this purpose.
The program also calls on the entire food production community to make use of official program resources available free of charge through the Help Center. “Applying is not subject to any monetary transaction with the Program. No official representative will require a payment, purchase, sale or acquisition of services or products in order to request or receive funds," Rivera said.
For more information about the Re-Grow Puerto Rico Program, Urban and Rural Agriculture or to complete the application, visit: www.regrowpr.org or contact the Help Center at 787-936-7755 or info@regrowpr.org. To learn more about the PRSTRT programs, visit: https://prsciencetrust.org/
